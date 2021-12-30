3D lidar sensors deliver remote mobile surveillance - Embedded.com

A new mobile surveillance system combines 3D lidar sensors and security camera to secure temporary and remote sites like construction sites, storage areas, and parking areas. The mobile surveillance units are being deployed for perimeter protection and intrusion detection where infrastructure is limited.

The system is the result of a collaboration between Quanergy Systems, a provider of optical phased array (OPA) based solid state lidar sensors and software platforms for automotive and IoT, and Securitas France, a provider of intelligent protective services. The companies said the collaboration provides the security industry’s first remote mobile surveillance solution with 3D lidar integration.

The mobile solution from Securitas, called Mobile Cam 3D, can be deployed anywhere to ensure security of remote sites where there is limited infrastructure. Quanergy said that its 3D lidar provides extremely high accuracy and reduces false alarms by more than 95%. The system utilizes Quanergy’s M-Series lidar sensors that provide reliable detection and advanced situational awareness of security threats. It can be monitored remotely with Quanergy’s integrated computer vision platform, QORTEX DTC, which provides real-time detection, tracking, and identification of objects in the secured area.

Mobile Cam 3D can be deployed anywhere to ensure security of remote sites where there is limited infrastructure. (Image: Securitas France)

The M-Series lidar sensors are said to operate reliably in any lighting or weather condition, making them an ideal detection solution for outdoor remote security applications. The solution offers full object classification, including object distance and velocity, and provides 360-degree coverage. With a range up to 200 meters in diameter, the sensors can monitor large outdoor areas with just a few compact, portable devices.

Laurent Zaffran, vice president of electronic security for Securitas in France, said, “We have selected Quanergy’s innovative 3D lidar solutions in our electronics security services in France. Its high accuracy and low rate of false alarms enable us to provide highly reliable solutions to our customers. The rate of nuisance alarm is divided by ten, making the remote monitoring by our operators more efficient. This is a major milestone in making a more reliable security process for perimeter intrusion.”

Quanergy’s VP of alliances and market development, Gerald Becker, added, “3D lidar is a game-changer for the security industry. Its perception and unmatched accuracy are enabling new and innovative solutions—like mobile security and remote surveillance—to reliably and cost-effectively protect sites that were once difficult or cost-prohibitive to secure. And partnering with Securitas, one of the largest security companies in the world, is bringing this technology to more customers worldwide.”

