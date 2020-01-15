60-GHz radar-on-chip supports automotive industry requirements

Vayyar Imaging unveiled the industry’s first 60-GHz automotive-grade MIMO radar-on-chip (ROC) at CES 2020. Extending the company’s automotive offerings, this solution is a low-cost version of its 79-GHz reference design that enables the automotive industry to meet Euro NCAP and U.S. Hot Cars Act requirements.

The radar-on-chip displays the dimension, location, breathing pattern, and movement of people using its proprietary 4D point-cloud VOXEL imaging. The high-resolution ROC enables complete classification of the car’s environment, regardless of line of sight, bad lighting, or harsh weather conditions, said Vayyar, offering a high level of in-cabin safety. (See how it works here.)

Vayyar said that the high-resolution, high-performance, and low-cost solution is the first of its kind to provide manufacturers with a sensor that meets global regulatory requirements. The 60-GHz solution offers manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers the same ROC functionality as the 79-GHz version.

The 60-GHz device includes up to 48 transceivers and an internal DSP for real-time signal processing. The sensor is easily integrated into the existing automotive framework and, due to its multi-functionality, reduces the number of sensors needed as well as the amount of wiring required, which also reduces the overall cost of the vehicle, said the company. For deployed vehicles, more functions can be added over time with over-the-air (OTA) software upgrades.

The company says its 60-GHz solution is ready for mass production after undergoing intensive CPD and SBR test cases over the last year with millions of test samples to ensure their reliability, accuracy, and versatility. The company adds that an In-Car Evaluation Kit will be available in both 60-GHz and 79-GHz versions with the same software and performance.

>> Continue reading the complete article originally published on our sister site, Electronic Products.

