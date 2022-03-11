60 GHz radar tech adds sleep monitoring to smart home devices - Embedded.com

Infineon Technologies said it is collaborating with Sleepiz AG, a Swiss digital health company, to enable sleep monitoring capability embedded in any connected smart home devices ranging from smart speakers to bed lamps. Based on Infineon XENSIV 60 GHz radar technology and Sleepiz’ proven algorithms, the solution is directed at the broader consumer market.

It is thought that about one billion people alone suffer from sleep apnea, an interrupted breathing during the night. This can lead to various health consequences such as snoring, daytime fatigue, along with more difficult issues such as heart problems and diabetes. Current methods of diagnosing sleep apnea is challenging since it often includes observing a patient in a sleep laboratory – which can be stressful to some and lead to results that may not be indicative of the real story.

By putting the monitoring technology in the patient’s own home environment, this can help understand vital data to help millions of patients and doctors detect sleep disorders like apnea to improve sleep quality. Using Infineon’s XENSIV 60 GHz radar technology, relevant vital sign data is collected in a contactless way and anonymously without identifying the person. Its high sensitivity means the technology can detect this data and sense sub-millimeter movements of the person closest to the device through various materials, such as blankets. Data is analyzed with the help of machine learning (ML) algorithms from Sleepiz and stored anonymously in a cloud for the user to access.

Infineon and Sleepiz, Infineon have developed an sleep monitoring solution which can be integrated into smart home and healthcare devices. (Image: Infineon Technologies)

Sleepiz has conducted many clinical studies with leading clinics, like Charité Berlin and Ruhrlandklink Essen and other sleep researchers, which it said proves the accuracy of its algorithms. As a medical device manufacturer Sleepiz is already selling medical sleep monitoring devices with Infineon’s radar technology to doctors in Switzerland and Germany today. Now the two companies are hoping to deliver this to the consumer market by integrating their solution into smart speakers and other smart home devices.

Commenting on the collaboration, Philipp von Schierstaedt, senior vice president and general manager for radio frequency and sensors at Infineon, said, “Infineon’s XENSIV radar sensors offer a great opportunity for healthcare applications as they allow to accurately measure vital signs such as heartbeat and breathing rate without touching the body or intruding on privacy. Together with Sleepiz, Infineon has developed an innovative sleep monitoring solution to be integrated into smart home and healthcare devices that is exceptionally precise. We are keen to help improve the sleep and life quality of people.”

Soumya Sunder Dash, CEO and co-founder of Sleepiz, added, “With Infineon’s decades of radar experience and our expertise in analyzing respiratory and sleep-related diseases and disorders, we make sleep monitoring easy-to-use while delivering accurate data. Together, we bring sleep lab technology to consumers, allowing them to observe their sleep and health in the comfort of their own homes. Jointly, we open a new market of high-precision sleep monitoring solutions at home and our software helps to make medical-grade insights accessible to everyone.”

