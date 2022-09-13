7 ways to make the most of remote working - Embedded.com

Advertisement

The pearls and pitfalls of working from home as an engineer.

One of the many side products of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the emergence of working from home as a mainstream working model. However, for me it was nothing new. Aside from a couple of years in the early 2000s, I’ve been home based for 24 years as an FAE, technical manager, and most recently, technical specialist—with four different employers.

For the most part, the benefits to me and my employer have been unquestionable. There are no interruptions—if I need to focus, it’s easy. What is traditionally commuting time can be spent far more constructively. Employers gain the benefit of those things, and the fact that they don’t have to provide permanent office space for me. And so on…

But it’s not a universal panacea and there are pitfalls to be wary of. While acknowledging Baz Luhrmann’s assertion that “Advice is a form of nostalgia,” in this case I’m looking to share the “ugly parts”—so indulge me for a few minutes, and you might avoid some of them!

1. Know when you’re at work – and when you’re not

The daily commute does more than simply get you into the office. It’s easy to go into the kitchen to make some coffee and find yourself emptying the washing machine while you wait. Next thing you know, you’ve spent an hour doing chores!

Likewise, getting to the end of the day needs a boundary. I’m not advocating downing tools immediately when the clock tells you to. In any professional role, it makes sense to stop when your work reaches a natural point to do so, and there will always be exceptional circumstances demanding extra effort from time to time. But avoid regularly working until late as a matter of course.

2. Have a workplace at home

In drawing a boundary between work life and home life, having a physical location that places you “at work” helps a lot. Ideally that would mean a home office, but that’s not a luxury everyone can aspire to. A dedicated desk or space in a room can be just as effective, and it’s essential if you have hardware laid out.

3. Acquire an office-based buddy

Even the cheeriest of us has ups and downs, and some people are downright moody. It’s not easy to pick your moments when you aren’t there to appreciate the atmosphere. Add in the black art of office politics and picking up the phone to speak to someone in the office can turn into a form of Russian roulette. If you want to have a Big Conversation to with someone in the office, find someone you can trust to test the water.

4. Clarify!

I can’t stress this one enough. A brief conversation with someone about your role for the next two weeks simply won’t do. It’s too easy to wind up being focused on a misinterpretation and waste hours, days or even weeks of effort.

Repeat what you’ve been told to check your interpretation. If it’s a moderately long commitment, put it in writing and ask for acknowledgement. If a written specification seems vague or ambiguous, question it. You can’t know how focused or distracted your project leader or line manager was at the time they assigned you the work, and hence whether you’ve a hurried or flawed version of a specification.

5. Probe!

If sorry seems to be the hardest word for Elton John, then the phrases “I don’t know” or “I’m not sure” seem to run pretty close for the rest of us. It’s all very well being assertive and sounding confident, but if the information that comes with that is questionable, then it can waste a great deal of time.

I once worked with someone who would assign me development work associated with hardware/software interfaces. 95% of the time, the guy was an absolute mine of detailed and accurate information. The trouble is, he made no distinction between those occasions when he knew what he was saying was correct, and when he wasn’t quite sure. When he got it wrong, that led to a whole lot of pain.

6. If something seems wrong—call it out

On the occasions you are given duff information, or you’ve misinterpreted a vague specification, it’s easy to blame yourself and assume you’re doing something wrong. I’ve been known to spend hours going around in circles trying to understand why I couldn’t make a hardware interface work, which turned out to be down to erroneous information. That was my fault. Don’t spend too much time on introspection—“What have I done wrong?”—when raising a flag may well get it resolved far quicker.

7. Let technology help you out

Over my 24-year period of working from home, the technology available to assist a disparate and dispersed work force has improved dramatically.

There are countless text chat services available these days, and your employer will almost certainly have a preferred provider. Don’t overlook the simple things. For example, most chat providers have the capability for “read receipts” or similar, which make it clear when someone has read a message. Try to have these enabled for everyone—they make life much easier.

Moving up a level, collaboration software such as SharePoint, Confluence, and Google Workspace allows team members to share information, providing everything from a virtual whiteboard to a structured environment for collaborative project development.

From a software project management perspective, automating requirements traceability using tools such as the TBmanager component of the LDRA tool suite can help to ensure that team members working remotely—even in different time zones—can work together seamlessly.

Most of these points have communication at their heart. Nothing quite replaces the ability to turn to the person next to you and say, “What do you think of this?”—and to time that question to perfection. But if you’re conscious of that limitation and actively try to offset it, the benefits of working from home will outweigh the disadvantages for all concerned.

—Mark Pitchford, technical specialist with LDRA Software Technology, has worked with development teams looking to achieve compliant software development in safety and security critical environments, working with standards such as DO-178, IEC 61508, ISO 26262, IIRA and RAMI 4.0.

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, EDN.

