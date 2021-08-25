Advantech and Lynx offer mission critical edge starter kit - Embedded.com

Advantech and Lynx Software Technologies have teamed up to offer multiple mission critical edge starter kit options to enable the convergence of IT (information technology) and OT (operational technology).

Advantech hardware devices targeted for both Level 1 operational hierarchy for direct control and Level 2 supervisory control include the MIC-770 modular industrial PC and the UNO-137 embedded automation computer. Depending on the level of consolidation needed, both devices combine with LYNX MOSA.ic for Industrial for an ideal OT/IT solution.

Advantech’s MIC-770 series of PCs provide high-performance computing, multiple I/O interfaces, and flexible expandability with the integration of i-Modules and iDoor. They can be widely deployed to support various industrial internet of things (IoT) applications. The MIC-770 series can be equipped with a wide range of processors to provide custom entry-level and high-end solutions. With the provision of multiple I/O for connecting devices, MIC-770 systems can serve as a data gateway and industrial controller. UNO-137 is an industrial-grade integrated IoT edge gateway ideal for industrial automation. Its modular design includes a base unit and an optional extension kit, which supports Advantech’s iDoor technology to integrate additional industrial Fieldbus, I/O, and wireless communication.

Advantech’s MIC-770 modular industrial PC and the UNO-137 embedded automation computer combine with LYNX MOSA.ic for Industrial for a converged OT/IT solution.

LYNX MOSA.ic for Industrial, Lynx’s mission critical edge platform, provides virtual air gapping between the control automation and other workloads. By making it available for implementation on these select Advantech industrial modules, it helps reduce integration time for OT edge processing.

The combined mission critical edge starter kits enable the following:

Implementation of the edge use cases in the OT domain

Virtual air gapping of IT and OT workloads

OT operators’ ownership of the system management

vPLC, machine learning and security running on the same system

Ability to host cloud workloads in the OT domain without impacting operators

The foundational building block in LYNX MOSA.ic for Industrial is the LynxSecure separation kernel, which provides strong isolation of applications, deterministic real-time performance and management of critical system assets to increase immunity to cybersecurity attacks. Additionally, Lynx has developed unique management technologies that allow mission critical edge systems to be deployed at scale and meet the strict requirements of systems that enable OT and IT convergence.

Many networks across a variety of verticals including government, military, financial services, power plants, and industrial manufacturing have been so-called “air-gapped.” This means they are physically and logically isolated from other networks where communication between these networks is not physically or logically possible. “One of the primary concerns expressed to us by OT operators has been how to deploy edge technologies in the OT domain,” said Pavan Singh, vice president of product management, Lynx Software Technologies. “By leveraging virtual air gapping, OT operators can focus on the business benefits of new data and machine learning technologies without worrying about the impact on their operations.”

For Advantech, Jon Towslee, a senior director in its industrial IoT group, said, “We’re happy to be able to support the LYNX MOSA.ic for Industrial solution with our MIC-770 and UNO-137 industrial computing devices. We’re always trying to offer more ways for customers to be able to securely and easily deploy solutions at the edge. Our goal is to continue working with innovative solution partners to make data connectivity easier and more efficient to adopt when utilizing our industrial, intelligent devices.”

The combination of Advantech hardware and Lynx software allows users to have IT/OT collaboration and network separation. In the starter kit, hardware partitioning is provided by Lynx Separation Kernel (LSK). Additional features ideal for customers include the following:

Nodes based on LynxSecure separation kernel hypervisor

Support for multiple guest OS (VMs)

Virtual KVM support

Explicit allocation of storage and other dedicated resources

Precise definition of inter-VM connectivity and communication

Related Contents:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Skype

Pocket



Telegram

