embedded.com: Agile Analog appoints CEO, plans more analog IP

Cambridge, U.K. based startup Agile Analog has appointed mixed signal semiconductor veteran Barry Paterson as its new CEO, who said he plans to widen the analog circuitry portfolio it offers and move the firm to being cash flow positive.

Agile Analog has developed a platform called Composa that automatically generates analog IP to exactly meet a customer’s specifications and process technology. It uses tried and tested analog IP circuits in the company’s library to bring the ‘design once and reuse many times’ model of digital IP to the analog IP world. The analog IP circuits in the Composa library are said to be fully validated every time they are generated, providing a similar level of reassurance to the digital IP world’s ‘silicon-proven’.

The platform’s automated approach facilitates the creation of bespoke and verified analog IP solutions to bring designs to market faster with known design quality. Another benefit is that Composa can simply regenerate an analog IP solution using the PDK for a customer on a different process technology when needed, for example when switching to a different foundry or shrinking the chip to suit a smaller node – making the system process-agnostic.

Barry Paterson

Paterson said in an interview, “We currently have some foundation IP with some basic analog building blocks. Our next step is to widen the IP portfolio to license to multiple customers under different process nodes.” Asked what some of the new blocks would be, he said the next step would be data conversion ADCs, and application specific solutions for DACs and ADCs. He added, “We also want to build a power conversion IP portfolio – for example buck converters – in the medium to long term.”

The key to Composa is that aims top offer ready made solutions that help integrate analog into a digital SoC design flow. Paterson said, “There are other companies doing some aspect of this, but the challenge is how to move through the process nodes. And that is what differentiates our Composa platform. We have the flexibility to be process agnostic.”

Paterson was previously with Dialog Semiconductor and before that has had a career at Cadence, Intel, Maxim and Wolfson Microelectronics, in various mixed signal semiconductor design and development roles for 30 years. Asked why he joined Agile Analog, he said, “I could see the company’s platform from an analog designer’s perspective. I could see that there’s a real need in the market. And It will be interesting to see how far we can go with the Composa technology.”

He added, “Agile Analog is at a key point in its growth to becoming a major player in the semiconductor industry. Our funding round of $19 million last year gave the company the resources to be able to re-architect our process agnostic technology from the ground up, and I’m looking forward to getting that technology into the hands of more analog designers as a result of our recruitment drive to increase our engineering headcount by over 50% this year. We truly have a disruptive technology that is changing analog design within the industry by enabling analog IP to be automatically generated rather than hand crafted every time.”

Agile Analog has around 50 employees currently, with headquarters in Cambridge, U.K., and a growing team in Edinburgh, where there is a strong mixed signal design pool. It also has analog designers in Munich, Czechoslovakia, and Taiwan.

Paterson said, “We have significant funding to get us through at least the next year. We are beginning to close customers and I’m keen to get us on a path to being cash flow positive. The number one demand we are seeing from customers is in data conversion.”

