Air quality sensor platform gains embedded AI - Embedded.com

Renesas Electronics Corp. has expanded its ZMOD4410 Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) sensor platform with embedded artificial intelligence (e-AI) that improves odor sensing for ventilation systems, bathroom monitoring and controls, and air quality monitors. The neural-network−trained firmware for a variety of microcontrollers (MCUs), including the RL78 MCU, provides higher-resolution measurement results.

The ZMOD4410 platform can detect gases that indicate the presence of odors in small enclosed rooms with higher accuracy and improved part-to-part deviation, as well as distinguish between sulfur- and ethanol-based odors. The updates are the first in a family of e-AI−based firmware solutions from Renesas.

The software-configurable ZMOD platform allows firmware updates in the field for new, application-specific capabilities such as selective measurements to detect volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The ZMOD4410 AI firmware updates enable IAQ measurement within international guidelines, allowing customers to measure total VOCs (TVOCs) and IAQ in the low parts-per-million (ppm) range and improve estimated carbon dioxide (eCO 2 ) levels. The firmware has been implemented on a Renesas RL78 MCU but can also be implemented on any Renesas MCU — including RE, RA, or RX devices — or other general-purpose MCUs.

The ZMOD4410 is based on proven metal oxide (MOx) material, and each sensor is electrically and chemically tested to ensure consistency from lot to lot, said Renesas. The devices are also highly resistant to siloxanes for high-reliability use in harsh applications.

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, Electronic Products.

