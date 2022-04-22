 AISIN extends use of Siemens Capital VSTAR for ECUs - Embedded.com

AISIN extends use of Siemens Capital VSTAR for ECUs

April 22, 2022

AISIN uses the software to develop and integrate electronic control units (ECUs).

AISIN Corporation, a component supplier to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), has expanded its investment in Siemens Digital Industries Software’s Capital VSTAR software portfolio. AISIN uses the software to develop and integrate electronic control units (ECUs).

Capital VSTAR is Siemens’ implementation of the AUTOSAR standard, the specification for development of automotive embedded software and a key enabler for generative software development. AUTOSAR provides development partners a common standard to integrate, re-use and transfer functions within a vehicle’s E/E (electrical/electronic) architecture, which can substantially improve software development efficiency.

Siemens Capital VSTAR
Siemens’ Capital VSTAR software platform enables the full AUTOSAR architecture. (Source: Siemens Digital Industries Software.)

AISIN previously secured full approval from a leading Japanese OEM to use the Siemens’ VSTAR technology portfolio in the carmaker’s vehicle programs. Capital VSTAR technology enables continuous integration workflows, critical to successful automotive software development for next-generation cars. Capital also provides a common solution and standard for multiple OEMs, in turn providing cost savings and streamlining development cycles for the design of next-generation ECUs. From requirements through to delivery, Siemens said its VSTAR AUTOSAR supports the development of highly differentiated ECUs on schedule.

AISIN said it had selected Siemens because the Capital software portfolio meets the very specific needs of both its development partners and customers. Using Capital also helps the company to standardize on a single vendor, which simplifies relationships and streamlines processes.

