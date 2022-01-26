Alfamation supports APIX3 automotive infotainment testing - Embedded.com

Alfamation Flexmedia XM modules for APIX3 enable accurate and high-performance testing of transmitter and receiver devices and enable reliable video quality checks in a fraction of a second.

Functional test solutions provider Alfamation has collaborated with Innova Semiconductors to provide test support for the third generation APIX3 standard, which is aimed at addressing the requirements of infotainment and cockpit architectures in vehicles supporting multiple automotive UHD resolutions in car displays.

Targeted for applications where high fault coverage and high-speed processing are required, Alfamation Flexmedia XM APIX3TD1 and APIX3RD1 for APIX3 enable accurate and high-performance testing of transmitter and receiver devices and enable reliable video quality checks in a fraction of a second. They provide full-functional support for Inova APIX3 INAP592T serializer and INAP592R deserializer, including dual or single link support up to 6Gb/s per link, HDCP support, bidirectional sideband communication support, 10/100BASE-T Ethernet communication.

The modules operate on a Gigabit POE Ethernet control interface, and are provided with command line interface, graphical user interface (GUI) and software APIs, such as C#/C++ SDK, NI LabVIEW and Supernova/NI TestStand step types. Applications include 24/7 manufacturing test as well as R&D, V&V and service of automotive infotainment head-units, instrument panel clusters and multi-camera driver assistance systems.

In sophisticated infotainment and driver assistance systems, APIX technology is used to connect displays and cameras with head units. This way, uncompressed HD video, audio and control data can be transmitted between displays of different resolutions and head units. APIX also facilitates the implementation of two 100 Mbps Ethernet links over the same cable which can further reduce cabling costs, weight, and space requirements.

The new APIX3 technology supports transmissions of up to 6 Gbps over one shielded twisted pair (STP) cable and up to 12 Gbps over a quad twisted pair (QTP) connection. This is four times the speed of the previous APIX2 generation. APIX3 supports video with HD and Ultra HD displays.

The Alfamation test modules provide full-functional support for Inova APIX3 INAP592T serializer and INAP592R deserializer. (Image (Alfamation).

To test the high-speed digital multimedia link, Flexmedia XM APIX3TD1, based on Inova INAP592T chipset, offers a video stream generator that includes pixel perfect reference pattern generator, programmable frame size, synchs & porches, customizable video frame content from image files, still frame and circular buffer movie modes. It features real time adjustable overlays and 24 bits video pixel depth; the module supports bidirectional sideband communication.

Flexmedia XM APIX3RD1, based on Inova INAP592R chipset, offers a frame grabber and real-time video stream analyzer for dual independent video stream analysis, performing BER/PER/PSN analysis. It provides a region-of-interest (ROI) multiple & simultaneous analysis with video timing detection and burst capable video frame grabbing. As for the generator, the analyzer as well supports bidirectional sideband communication.

