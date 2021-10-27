Ambarella to acquire Oculii and expand into radar & sensor fusion - Embedded.com

Fusion of Ambarella camera technology and Oculii radar sensor software stack is rationale for acquisition, providing an all-weather, low-cost and scalable perception solution.

Ambarella announced it is acquiring Oculii Corporation for $307.5 million, to help it expand its addressable market into radar and sensor fusion.

Oculii, which was founded in 2013 and headquartered in Dayton, Ohio (U.S.), has developed adaptive AI software algorithms designed to enable radar perception using current production radar chips, and achieving significantly higher (up to 100X) resolution, longer range and greater accuracy. These improvements eliminate the need for specialized high-resolution radar chips, which have significantly higher power consumption and cost than conventional radar solutions.

Oculii’s resolution and sensitivity can unlock the potential of everything from advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles to robotics and security, by providing radar with a dynamic waveform that uses AI to learn from and adapt to the environment. The result is an extended operating range of up to 400 meters with a wide field of view.

To date, Oculii is engaged with 10 of the top 15 tier 1s on software licensing and has commercial development contracts with leading OEM and AV companies. Oculii is generating pre-production revenue, with production programs expected to commence in CY2023. The company has had a lot of interest with General Motors having invested “millions” in September of this year, on top of a $55 million funding round already secured in May 2021. It also is working with Geely and Great Wall Motors in China.

Oculii’s software can be deployed on Ambarella’s existing CVflow SoCs, operating in conjunction with leading radar RF solutions to increase safety and reliability.

Ambarella said the differentiated imaging radar technology from Oculii complements its mono and stereo camera technology. (Source: Ambarella)

In announcing the deal, Ambarella said the acquisition expands its addressable market into radar perception and fusion with its existing edge AI CV perception SoCs for automotive and other IoT endpoint applications, including mobile robotics and security. The fusion of Ambarella’s camera technology and Oculii’s radar software stack provides an all-weather, low-cost and scalable perception solution, enabling higher levels of autonomy for automotive tier 1s and OEMs globally.

Fermi Wang, president and CEO of Ambarella, commented, “The Oculii team brings great synergies with Ambarella’s algorithm-first approach and our ongoing initiatives to intelligently fuse sensor data in edge AI systems. We expect Oculii’s unique adaptive radar perception algorithms, combined with Ambarella’s vision and AI processing, to unlock greater levels of perception accuracy than previously attainable with discrete camera and radar solutions.” Ambarella expect that its future edge AI vision SoCs will be enhanced with more processing power for video and radar sensor fusion.

Steven Hong, CEO of Oculii, added, “Joining Ambarella will enable Oculii to expand the development of our radar technology while leveraging our synergies as part of this leading vision and AI processor company.”

