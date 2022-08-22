AnDAPT adds PMICs for Xilinx UltraScale+ FPGAs: embedded

Advertisement

AnDAPT, a provider of configurable power management ICs (PMICs) for the 12V market, said it has released custom power products for AMD-Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ and Xilinx Artix UltraScale+ FPGA and adaptive SoC families.

Users can now download AnDAPT’s hardware-verified designs from Xilinx power delivery solutions page or from AnDAPT’s PMIC solutions page, or using its proprietary software WebAmP R.D., and choose between minimum-rails or full power management or other options depending on system requirements. The power designs have been specially built and tested to meet Xilinx voltage, current, ripple, transient, and sequencing specifications. Lab data, solution area, BoM (bill of materials), datasheets, and design files are made available by AnDAPT to support the customer design process.

Using a web-based design tool, developers can add available power component designs based on their own specific system requirements incorporating various power blocks, analog GPIOs, sensor blocks and FPGA fabric. (Image: AnDAPT)

Founded in 2014 after the founders had previously successfully sold SiliconBlue Technologies to Lattice Semiconductor in 2012, AnDAPT is focused on enabling programmable PMIC solutions combining digital fabric with the analog fabric. Architect John Birkner told embedded.com in a briefing at their offices in San Jose, California, that the company is unique in combining this analog and digital fabric for FPGA on a single piece of silicon. “The digital portion of a chip is only 15%, with the remainder being analog. What we do is provide that analog interconnect fabric. And the analog is done in analog – we don’t try to do it in digital.”

The company’s focus is on software-defined power delivery solutions for the FPGA market, currently offering solutions for Microchip PolarFire FPGAs, and now AMD-Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ and Xilinx Artix UltraScale+ FPGA families. Developers can use off-the-shelf optimized solutions from AnDAPT or design their own using the company’s web-based design tool called WebAmp. This tool effectively offers a drag and drop design capability in which developers can add available power component designs based on their own specific system requirements. The tool offers various power blocks, analog GPIOs, sensor blocks and FPGA fabric.

A typical hardware verified power delivery reference design for AMD-Xilinx Artix UltraScale+ FPGA. (Click to enlarge) (Image: AnDAPT)

The output is realized in a single 5mm x 5mm AmP PMIC. The significance here is that this one device can be used to program different solution personalities using the cloud-based design software, which means device inventory is dramatically simplified.

In our briefing, Birkner emphasized AnDAPT’s focus on the 12V market. “Most discrete PMIC solutions on the market address 5V needs. You don’t see many 12V products, since it is a huge fragmented market. And that’s our advantage. Since it is fragmented, customers don’t always have the resources to develop their own 12V solution, so this is the segment of the market we are addressing.” In other words, the company is targeting markets where the number of power rails is large, and requires power management functions, but the volume is not large enough to justify development of a full custom PMIC.

The company’s CEO, Bill McLean, said of the latest AMD-Xilinx solutions, said that with FPGAs so vital to system deployments across broad markets, AnDAPT is helping to simplify delivering the power to these devices, enabling rapid product development. He added, “Getting Xilinx-approval for our design is a great step forward in continuing to establish AnDAPT as a global leader in powering semiconductors.”

Manuel Uhm, director of product marketing, for AMD’s adaptive and embedded computing group, said, “Our FPGAs and adaptive SoCs have advanced power management features, which require a high level of detailed engineering when working towards integration. We welcome AnDAPT’s off-the-shelf products to our ecosystem to help simplify power sequencing and power management.”

Next in line for product release in late August 2022 are AnDAPT’s power solutions for Xilinx Kintex and Virtex UltraScale+ FPGA families. The company also plans to add solutions for Intel later in the year, plus power solutions for other SoCs and environments, such as for 5G base stations.

Related Content:

Advertisement