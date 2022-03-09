Arduino adds standalone intelligent camera for edge machine vision - Embedded.com

Arduino PRO has announced a tiny form factor ready-to-use camera supporting TinyML, which can function as a standalone device, enabling image processing on the edge for advanced machine vision and edge computing applications.
Its new Nicla Vision is designed for intelligent sensing solutions and extends the Arduino ecosystem to add computer vision, industrial-grade data sensing and fast deployment capabilities in a ready-to-use camera in a form factor of 22.86 x 22.86 mm. It features a 2MP color camera, smart 6-axis motion sensor, integrated microphone and distance sensor, which can be utilized for asset tracking, image detection, object recognition and predictive maintenance. It senses and captures data regarding distance, sound, movement and vibration, and allows developers to quickly implement wireless sensor nodes to send collected data to the Arduino Cloud (as well as AWS, Azure, and GCP among others) via integrated WiFi/ Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity.
The company said it is widely compatible and packed with all the features you need to easily develop and deploy advanced solutions, making it suitable for building automation, industrial automation and prototyping applications. Nicla Vision offers a combination of ultra-compact camera, AI and wireless capabilities for on-device image processing and faster deployment of machine vision at the edge. Hence it can be used for things like recognizing people and colors, detecting gestures or quality criteria, or scanning standard codes.
Commenting on the camera, STMicroelectronics’ marketing director for the microcontroller division, Daniel Colonna, said, “The powerful STM32H747AII6 at the heart of Nicla Vision supports exceptional image-processing capabilities through its dual processor, including an Arm Cortex-M7 core running at up to 480 MHz and a -M4 core running at up to 240 MHz. We’ve worked with Arduino, an ST authorized partner, in their development of a product with the intelligence to process and extract useful information from anything it sees, making it especially suitable for industrial and smart buildings applications.”
