Automotive four-output power IC helps shrink multi-display design size

Designers of automotive electronic systems can now increase the number of displays per vehicle while reducing design complexity by using the MAX16923 4-output display power IC with watchdog timer from Maxim Integrated Products. By replacing four or five discrete ICs with a single power management solution, the MAX16923 significantly shrinks solution size and makes it easier for automotive designers to increase the number of displays from two to five per vehicle, or even more.

The number of automotive displays per vehicle continues to grow as OEMs seek to make cars more attractive with advanced instrument clusters, infotainment, heads-up displays, center displays, rear-seat entertainment and smart mirror applications. Designers struggle with the complexity of adding these screens because the required power supply circuitry competes for space with a myriad of other electronic systems inside the car.

The MAX16923 offers high integration with four power rails, featuring both a high-voltage and low-voltage buck converter, a high-voltage and low-voltage low-dropout regulator, electromagnetic interference mitigation and a watchdog timer in a single IC. Its high level of integration can reduce an automotive power solution from four or five ICs down to one chip, without making the temperature rise significantly. This also helps ease design complexity and reduces the power solution size up to 50 percent compared to the closest competitive solution. Additionally, EMI mitigation and the watchdog timer improve reliability of each display.



Typical MAX16923 application circuit. (Source: Maxim Integrated)

