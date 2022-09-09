AutoSens, Vision 22, next gen hearables, AI-as-a-service and more

Advertisement

A selection of news from the world of embedded, this week featuring Analog Devices, ARIES Embedded, Blaize, CalChip Connect, Dolphin Design, Laird Connectivity, Marvell, MegaChips, Morse Micro, Mouser Electronics, Omnivision, OrionVM, Senet, Sonical, StradVision, and ZF Group (ZF).

Morse Micro has raised $140M in series B funding, led by MegaChips Corporation and with participation from existing investors including Blackbird Ventures, Main Sequence Ventures, Clean Energy Finance Corporation, Skip Capital, Uniseed, SpringCapital, and Malcolm and Lucy Turnbull. The capital raised will be used to create more demand for its Wi-Fi HaLow technology, chips and modules, and deepening its offerings, including the design of new solutions. A strategic business partnership with MegaChips accompanies the investment: in addition to manufacturing Morse Micro’s IEEE 802.11ah compliant semiconductors and modules, MegaChips will provide quality assurance, sales support and new distribution channels that will deliver scale across the East Asia region.

Omnivision is to provide the first live demonstrations of new in-cabin and exterior camera upgrades resulting from partnerships with Analog Devices (ADI) and Marvell at AutoSens Brussels. With ADI it has a camera system that allows automotive OEMs to seamlessly upgrade from SD to HD resolution while maintaining performance and low system cost and enabling entry level HD rear-view (RVC) and surround-view (SVS) cameras and e-mirrors. With Marvell, it will demonstrate its OX03F10 and OAX4000 with the industry’s first multi-gigabit Ethernet camera bridge, the Marvell Brightlane 88QB5224, allowing each camera to stream data over Ethernet. The combined solutions allow camera video that would otherwise be transported via point-to-point protocol (P2PP) to be encapsulated over Ethernet, enabling an Ethernet-based in-vehicle network (IVN).

(Image: ARIES Embedded)

ARIES Embedded is to present its portfolio of smart embedded vision systems at Vision 2022. The company said that off-the-shelf products often cannot meet the various complex requirements of embedded vision projects, and it selects the optimal microprocessors and FPGAs that precisely meet each of its customers’ projects. For simple vision applications that can also use artificial intelligence, ARIES Embedded provides comparatively inexpensive products with the system-in-packages (SiP) MSRZG2UL and MSMP1. The FPGA-based system-on-modules (SoM) from the three major manufacturers Intel, Microchip, and Xilinx are more flexible and meet higher demands. The areas of application range from industrial image processing, agriculture, robotics, automated driving, UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle), and drones to medical technology.

(Image: Sonical)

Sonical, a developer of an open software platform for hearables, has partnered with Dolphin Design to develop a heterogeneous computing platform to design ASIC/SoCs with Sonical’s CosmOS operating system to enable headsets, earbuds, and hearing aids that allow end-users to easily define and personalize their experience using apps, just as with smartphones today. The processing IP design platforms provided by Dolphin Design are built around Raptor, a CNN accelerator, and Panther, a software programmable RISC-V-based AI/DSP accelerator. Near-memory computing and parallel processing are among two of the key techniques that bring far superior energy efficiency as compared to existing implementations.

(Image: Advantech)

Advantech announced that its UNO series of IoT edge gateways have qualified for Amazon Web Services (AWS) internet of things (IoT) Greengrass, an IoT open-source edge runtime and cloud service that facilitates the development, deployment, and management of device software. Integrated with AWS IoT Greengrass, the UNO series IoT edge gateways seamlessly extend AWS functionality and cloud intelligence to the edge. For example, with AWS IoT Greengrass, AWS Lambda functions and prebuilt software modules can be used to build edge applications for stream analytics, machine learning, image recognition, and other high-value AI applications that are deployed from the cloud to the edge for local execution.

OrionVM has partnered with Blaize to create a new AI as a service (AIaaS) offering, to empower organizations to launch their AI solutions more quickly and efficiently, including machine learning across vast data sets. Both companies will sell Blaize’s AI applications enabled and powered by OrionVM’s optimized cloud platform. The Blaize AIaaS solutions can be utilized in three scenarios: virtualize Blaize’s graph streaming processor (GSP) chips on the OrionVM cloud platform; create dedicated AI environments for clients with virtualized GSPs; or use the latest version of Blaize AI Studio on the OrionVM cloud platform to develop AI applications that can quickly be set up to perform workloads without needing to purchase and configure complex hardware environments.

(Image: Mouser Electronics)

The Laird Connectivity Summit system-on-module (SOM) 8M Plus development kit is now available from Mouser Electronics to enable engineers to develop advanced wireless internet of things (IoT) applications. The kit, based on the Summit SOM 8M Plus, combines NXP’s i.MX 8M Plus applications processor with an NXP 88W8997 wireless system-on-chip. It includes an integrated 2.3 TOPS neural processing unit, advanced connectivity, and enhanced security, providing the hardware acceleration necessary for sophisticated machine learning applications. The quad-core processor can run multiple instances of Linux for different purposes, including user interface and connectivity. The kit includes reference designs for display, camera, audio, LTE, GPS, and USB 3.0 power, plus an array of interfaces supporting up to three displays and multiple options for audio, camera, video out, and I/O.

(Image: Rohde & Schwarz)

Rohde & Schwarz has extended the frequency range of its FSV signal and spectrum analyzer family to 50 GHz, with new variants R&S FSV3050 and R&S FSVA3050. The main driver for 50 GHz models comes from 5G NR applications. The FR2 band n262 spans 47.2 – 48.2 GHz, which is covered by the new 50GHz models in default configuration. An additional option, R&S FSV3-B54G enables signal analysis up to 54 GHz, which also includes the upper edge of the FR2-1 band at 52.6 GHz. Further demands come from applications in the aerospace & defence industry. The 47.2 – 50.2 GHz and 50.4 – 51.4 GHz are filed at the ITU for GSO satellite systems. Applications are production of components like filters, amplifiers or traveling-wave tubes.

(Image: StradVision)

StradVision and ZF Group (ZF) announced that ZF’s Raj Vazirani has been appointed to StradVision’s board of directors. Vazirani brings 20 years of experience within the ADAS and autonomous driving space, including prior background in the telecom industry. His current role at ZF is director of radar, camera products, electronics engineering and computer vision architecture – where he leads engineering of ADAS sensors and central hardware development. Vazirani’s appointment strengthens the recently established partnership between StradVision and ZF on autonomous driving perception technology, which saw ZF acquire a 6 percent stake in StradVision to expand its portfolio of autonomous driving perception software.

Senet, Inc. and CalChip Connect have partnered to bring Senet compatible LoRaWAN gateways and sensor-enabled end devices to market through the CalChip Connect e-commerce platform. With LoRaWAN becoming increasingly adopted for internet of things (IoT) deployments, the partnership allows Senet radio access network (RAN) partners, vertical market solution providers, and end customers to shorten deployment times by working with LoRaWAN hardware and network connectivity that is pre-qualified to be interoperable. Under the agreement, a number of Senet compatible LoRaWAN gateways and end-devices are available for purchase in volume, with CalChip Connect managing inventory levels, warehousing, and shipping on behalf of the original equipment manufacturers.

