Battery packs integrate IoT to manage battery health in electric vehicles

A new Internet of Things (IoT) based battery pack enables remote monitoring of a battery’s key metrics to manage and optimize the lifetime and health of batteries in light electric vehicles and industrial applications.

The connected P4 battery pack from Cleantron, a producer of Li-ion battery modules for industry 4.0, light electric vehicles and the automotive sector, provides remote monitoring of the battery’s health, temperature, voltage, current and state of charge data, which are critical for maximizing performance and cycle-life. Users can also track each battery’s location, providing additional key insights into the status of high-value mobile/portable assets such as medical equipment, industry 4.0 equipment and light electric vehicles.

Connectivity is enabled using Telit’s ME910C1-WW LTE module combined with it’s OneEdge deployment and cellular management software. The ME910C1-WW is a 3GPP Release 13 LTE category M1/NB1 module, based on the MDM9206 LTE IoT modem from Qualcomm Technologies, which can be used worldwide. The ME910C1-WW also has power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX), which maximize battery life by allowing the devices to wake up periodically to deliver only very small amounts of data to the network and then go back to sleep for most of the time.

P4 Battery Pack

In order to deploy and integrate these packs into the network and manage connectivity to the cellular network, the modules feature Telit’s OneEdge software. This is integrated in the module with pre-packaged, secure, easy-to-use deployment and management tools to enable zero touch on-boarding, build security into the device at the point of manufacture, enable SIM-less cellular subscription management, and simplify integration into the enterprise.

Cleantron said that its partnership with Telit to deliver the connected battery pack means its customers can now get the real-time data they need to maximize the performance and cycle-life of the batteries that their vehicles, AGV’s (automated guided vehicles) or other valuable equipment. Telit provided the modules, cellular service and all the tools necessary for Cleantron to building our connected battery pack solution in-house from the scratch.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Skype

Pocket



Telegram

