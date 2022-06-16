Battery test system upgrade speeds workflow - Embedded.com

NI has recently launched release 3.0 of its latest Battery Test System (BTS) for electric vehicle testing and accelerating the time to market.

The progressive electrification of the vehicle fleet, which has now started on a global scale, will inevitably lead to significant growth in the number of electric vehicles. These vehicles’ technological innovations bring new and important challenges related to testing and validation activities.

EV battery packs include many cells whose operation must be carefully checked under the different operating conditions to provide the expected level of safety and performance. The physical parameters involved in battery tests are different, with a rather wide range of values, such as temperature, voltage and current. The transition of the main electrical bus from 400V to 800V, which can bring important benefits such as reduction of charging time, reduction of currents passing through cables and better thermal management, requires flexible test systems that can quickly adapt to new trends in the automotive sector.

NI’s Latest Battery Test System

NI, a provider of software-connected systems that acquire, process and aggregate the data necessary for designers to address the different phases of the life cycle of an application, has recently launched the release 3.0 of its latest Battery Test System (BTS) for electric vehicle testing. BTS will help car manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers address the issues and the increasing complexity of EV battery testing through a highly customizable system which provides real-time data across the whole battery test process, meeting the safety and performance requirements and accelerating the time to market.

“As part of the mission that we have around electric vehicles, we want to make sure that our customers can accelerate the performance of their products. The battery test system is focused at testing battery packs and modules, and we have additional solutions for cell level tests, as well”, said Arturo Vargas, Chief Solutions Marketing Manager at NI.

Assume you would have to set a BTS from scratch. You would need to buy the equipment, you would need to train your personnel, and you would need to have this engineering power in place. As shown in Figure 1, you would have to face an initial cost higher than a COTS solution (the grey curve). However, compared to a closed (or black-box) solution, an open platform-based approach (the green curve) allows the test teams to respond to rapidly changing test requirements, pressing timelines, and limited resources. The NI BTS has been designed as flexible system architecture with a hardware abstraction layer which allows you to add devices, validate the test sequences with equipment models, and manage large scale deployments.

With an open platform-based approach, a technological shift, such as the upgrade from 400V to 800V bus, does not require a massive redesign or reengineering of the system.“If you have to keep up with new requirements or demands, the total cost of tests of the system from the beginning to the end is reduced compared to the traditional approaches in which even if you have a little cost advantage at the beginning, you’re going to lose that with every change that you have to make subsequently”, said Vargas.

click for full size image



Figure 1: Open versus closed BTS approach

The 3.0 version of NI BTS has benefited from the recent acquisition of NH Research Inc. (NHR) and Heinzinger Automotive GmbH, operating in the power electronics area, and Kratzer Automation for system integration.

“What we want to do is enable scalability of tests using software and data which help automakers and battery makers to get to market faster, improving the performance of their batteries. That, in turn, will allow them to safely squeeze every model they have without sacrificing the cost of testing”, said Vargas.

The layout of the whole NI battery test system is shown in Figure 2. You can think of the battery test system as the orchestrator that ensures every single part of the battery test components is working as expected. The battery cycler, such as the ones that NI recently from NHR, is an instrument that analyses the battery’s functionality through charge and discharge cycles by measuring the battery response over time. During its operation, the battery cycler measures different parameters, including the battery’s efficiency, capacity, and self-discharge. The measurement rack runs the software that coordinates and synchronizes the use of the battery cycles, while the environmental chamber is where the devices under test (DUTs) are placed to perform in-chamber measurements. The chamber is also connected to the chiller, which is in charge of controlling the temperature and the humidity inside it. Then, we have the battery test software, the component that orchestrates the system, collecting and analyzing all the relevant data. The data and system management capability allows users to get real-time insights on the data that is being generated.

click for full size image



Figure 2: Layout of NI Battery Test System

“The recent acquisition of NHR and Heinzinger Automotive allows NI to provide native support for battery cycling” said Vargas.

The battery cycler is a piece of advanced test equipment. If a particular test requires discharging the battery, that energy is not wasted but can be used to charge another battery in a different test. That allows NI BTS 3.0 to achieve over 90% recuperation of energy. Moreover, multiple battery cyclers can be connected, scaling up the test system up to 2.4 megawatts of power depending on the number of DUTs to be tested.

The two major key factors related to battery tests are safety and performance. Safety use cases include, for example, a crash test, where you need to check whether the battery remains safe or not under extreme stress and provoked damage. Regarding the performance part, imagine that you want to characterize the range provided by the battery. To do that, the cycler can be programmed to discharge the battery to simulate a driver’s acceleration or a little bit to simulate the regenerative braking. Likewise, the different operating conditions can be simulated, such as driving in the city, as well as different driving profiles. In other words, with BTS, you can use models to simulate devices and test equipment without the hardware being present. By decoupling development from hardware, availability allows test engineers to easily switch between model-based simulation and real equipment at the software level.

The BTS software provides a connection along the battery test workflow, from the hardware level up to the facility level, passing through the application and user levels.

“The BTS software has an out-of-the-box functionality which allows customers to run pre-programmed tests with the pre-designed interface. What used to take several days or weeks, now we can do it in a matter of hours or at most in few days. That’s one of the big things we’ve included in this new workflow for the battery test system,” Vargas said.

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, Power Electronics News.

Related Contents:

For more Embedded, subscribe to Embedded’s weekly email newsletter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Skype

Pocket



Telegram

