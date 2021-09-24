Blaize and LeiShen integrate lidar and AI for automotive and smart cities - Embedded.com

Blaize and LeiShen will jointly promote autonomous driving and smart city projects based on lidar technology, using the Blaize Pathfinder P1600 AI accelerator integrated into LeiShen’s advanced auto grade lidar.

Blaize has announced a strategic cooperation agreement with LeiShen, a provider of lidar solutions, to integrate lidar and artificial intelligence (AI) functions for autonomous operation across a range of automotive and smart city markets in China. As part of the agreement, Blaize and LeiShen are building a sensor fusion solution combining LeiShen lidar technology with AI processing on the Blaize Pathfinder P1600 SOM embedded AI accelerator.

Blaize and LeiShen will jointly promote autonomous driving projects and smart city projects based on lidar technology. The Blaize Pathfinder P1600 integrated into LeiShen advanced auto grade lidar can process lidar point cloud data and related algorithms more efficiently, the companies said. With the built-in optimized sensor fusion algorithm, lidar can directly output the target data results, providing powerful sensor fusion solutions to autonomous driving and smart city projects.

“LeiShen is committed to making driving safer, robots smarter and life better, with advanced, stable and reliable lidar sensing technology,” said Hu Xiaobo, founder and CEO of LeiShen Intelligence. “The cooperation with Blaize will not only help customers make better use of Lidar, but also enable more safe, reliable and powerful intelligent sensing applications for autonomous driving and smart city projects.”

The CEO and co-founder of Blaize, Dinakar Munagala, added, “LeiShen’s innovative intelligent lidar sensing technology and Blaize products built on our graph streaming processor (GSP) architecture are an ideal combination to enable safer and more reliable autonomous operation. We look forward to working with LeiShen as we serve the market providing better optimized, efficient and economic solutions for electrification, vehicle safety, infotainment, and other intelligence applications.”

The Blaize GSP architecture enables concurrent execution of multiple neural networks and entire workflows on a single system, uniquely enabling end-to-end applications to be built integrating non-neural network functions such as image signal processing and lidar with neural network functions.

LeiShen said it has strong lidar research and development capabilities, and claimed it is the only lidar company that has mastered the four ranging principles of time-of-flight method, triangulation method, phase method and FMCW at the same time, and independently developed 1550nm fiber laser and its core components. In April 2021, LeiShen launched a hybrid solid-state lidar and the first one officially certified by vehicle regulations in China up to CH32. LeiShen also launched the high-profile 128 wire vehicle gauge hybrid solid-state lidar ch128x1.

