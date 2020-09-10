Boards and Solutions 2020: Enabling a world of connected intelligence - Embedded.com

As we head towards a world of more and more connected intelligence, one of the key driving factors in enabling the internet of things (IoT), smart cities and edge computing will be the availability of ready to deploy systems which can be easily commissioned into broader systems and networks.

Embedded computer boards and modules provide these ready-assembled modular building blocks comprising processors, logic, connectivity, multimedia, memory, interfaces and other functions to address specific applications. Regardless of processor technologies, they offer different levels of complexity and different form factors, to address everything from low power sensing to sophisticated edge intelligence.

Exploring the trends in this area, the Boards and Solutions Virtual Event on 13-14 October 2020 will host a number of speakers from leading players in the embedded boards and solutions industry, addressing the trends, technologies, and vast array of embedded systems available for various industries. This includes looking at computer-on-modules and single-board-computers for everything from low power mobile to robust high-performance computing in industrial automation, automotive, smart cities, military and aerospace.

Covering three tracks over two days, the Boards and Solutions Virtual Event, will look at trends and products in industrial automation, smart cities and edge computing. The topics and speaker lineup include:

Accelerating Innovation in Industrial Automation , Neil Stroud, senior director, automotive and IoT line, Arm

, Neil Stroud, senior director, automotive and IoT line, Embedded Processing Solutions at the Edge: not your Father’s MCU , Philippe Magarshack, technology R&D group vice president and general manager of central CAD and design solutions, ST Microelectronics

, Philippe Magarshack, technology R&D group vice president and general manager of central CAD and design solutions, Fundamentals of Success for Industrial Automation Innovation in the 5G Era , Hitoshi Shirakabe, vice president, marketing, enterprise infrastructure business division, IoT and infrastructure business unit, Renesas

, Hitoshi Shirakabe, vice president, marketing, enterprise infrastructure business division, IoT and infrastructure business unit, How AI can make cities smarter – Powering AI City with IVA , Charbel Aoun, EMEA Business Development Director, Smart Cities, Nvidia

, Charbel Aoun, EMEA Business Development Director, Smart Cities, Evolution of Cybersecurity Legislation Across IoT , Haydn Povey, CEO, Secure Thingz, and general manager embedded security Solutions, IAR Systems

, Haydn Povey, CEO, Secure Thingz, and general manager embedded security Solutions, Why zero touch onboarding and provisioning is vital for secure smart cities , Bobby Vale, head of IoT platforms and ecosystem, Advantech

, Bobby Vale, head of IoT platforms and ecosystem, Insights into edge autonomy – the future of edge computing , Jim Liu, CEO and founder, ADLINK Technology

, Jim Liu, CEO and founder, AI Edge Streamline Solution into your Embedded Platform , Gian Claudio Lolli, sales director Aaeon South Europe, AAEON

, Gian Claudio Lolli, sales director Aaeon South Europe, Industry 4.0 at the Edge – A Crucial Move for Manufacturing, Jeff Sharpe, director, IoT & 5G embedded solutions, Supermicro

More details are at the Boards and Solutions conference web site. To attend the conference on 13-14 October 2020, free registration is required at the site.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Skype

Pocket



Telegram

