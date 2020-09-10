Boards and Solutions 2020: Enabling a world of connected intelligence - Embedded.com

As we head towards a world of more and more connected intelligence, one of the key driving factors in enabling the internet of things (IoT), smart cities and edge computing will be the availability of ready to deploy systems which can be easily commissioned into broader systems and networks.
Embedded computer boards and modules provide these ready-assembled modular building blocks comprising processors, logic, connectivity, multimedia, memory, interfaces and other functions to address specific applications. Regardless of processor technologies, they offer different levels of complexity and different form factors, to address everything from low power sensing to sophisticated edge intelligence.
Exploring the trends in this area, the Boards and Solutions Virtual Event on 13-14 October 2020 will host a number of speakers from leading players in the embedded boards and solutions industry, addressing the trends, technologies, and vast array of embedded systems available for various industries. This includes looking at computer-on-modules and single-board-computers for everything from low power mobile to robust high-performance computing in industrial automation, automotive, smart cities, military and aerospace.
Covering three tracks over two days, the Boards and Solutions Virtual Event, will look at trends and products in industrial automation, smart cities and edge computing. The topics and speaker lineup include:
Accelerating Innovation in Industrial Automation, Neil Stroud, senior director, automotive and IoT line,Arm
Embedded Processing Solutions at the Edge: not your Father’s MCU, Philippe Magarshack, technology R&D group vice president and general manager of central CAD and design solutions,ST Microelectronics
Fundamentals of Success for Industrial Automation Innovation in the 5G Era, Hitoshi Shirakabe, vice president, marketing, enterprise infrastructure business division, IoT and infrastructure business unit,Renesas
How AI can make cities smarter – Powering AI City with IVA, Charbel Aoun, EMEA Business Development Director, Smart Cities,Nvidia
Evolution of Cybersecurity Legislation Across IoT, Haydn Povey, CEO, Secure Thingz, and general manager embedded security Solutions,IAR Systems
Why zero touch onboarding and provisioning is vital for secure smart cities, Bobby Vale, head of IoT platforms and ecosystem, Advantech
Insights into edge autonomy – the future of edge computing, Jim Liu, CEO and founder, ADLINK Technology
AI Edge Streamline Solution into your Embedded Platform, Gian Claudio Lolli, sales director Aaeon South Europe, AAEON
Industry 4.0 at the Edge – A Crucial Move for Manufacturing, Jeff Sharpe, director, IoT & 5G embedded solutions, Supermicro
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
{* firstName *}
{* lastName *}
{* displayName *}
{* emailAddress *}
By clicking "Sign In", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.