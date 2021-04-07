Cadence speeds billion gate SoC verification - Embedded.com

Cadence Design Systems has launched its next generation emulation and prototyping systems which it said offer the fastest and highest performance pre-silicon hardware debug and software validation for verification of billion gate system-on-chip (SoC) designs.

With unified compiler interface as well as common debug interfaces and testbench content, the new Palladium Z2 enterprise emulation and Protium X2 enterprise prototyping systems provide customers with 2X capacity and 1.5X performance improvements over their predecessors, allowing more validation cycles to be run on bigger chips in less time. Cadence said both systems also offer breakthrough modular compile technology capable of compiling 10 billion gates in under 10 hours on the Palladium Z2 system and in under 24 hours on the Protium X2 system.

A key to the Palladium Z2 / Protium X2 combination, which are part of the wider Cadence verification suite including smart verification applications, is the unified compiler interface which means a design that compiles for Palladium will compile and run on Protium. With the seamlessly integrated flow, unified debug, common virtual and physical interfaces, and testbench content across the systems, the two systems offer rapid design migration and testing from emulation to prototyping. The scalable capacity means they are designed to address the challenges faced by those designing for the most advanced applications, including mobile, consumer and hyperscale computing designs.

The Palladium Z2 / Protium X2 combination is part of the wider Cadence verification suite including smart verification applications. (Source: Cadence)

Cadence’s Paul Cunningham said, “Pre-silicon verification of advanced SoC design requires a solution with multi-billion-gate capacity that offers both highest performance and rapid predictable debug.” The senior vice president and general manager of the system and verification group added, “Our new dynamic duo meets these requirements with two tightly integrated systems, Palladium Z2 emulation optimized for rapid predictable hardware debug and Protium X2 prototyping optimized for highest performance multi-billion-gate software validation. We are excited by the strong customer interest and look forward to partnering with them to leverage these new systems to achieve the highest verification throughput on their designs.”

Early customers have commented on the benefits of the common front-end verification throughput. At Nvidia, the senior director for hardware engineering, Narendra Konda, said, “The complexity of our high-end graphics and hyperscale designs increases with each generation, while our time-to-market schedules tighten. Using the common front-end flow in the Cadence Palladium Z2 and Protium X2 systems, we are optimizing workload distribution between verification, validation and pre-silicon software bring-up. With twice the useable capacity, 50 percent higher throughput, and faster modular compiler turnaround, we can validate our most sophisticated GPU and SoC designs comprehensively and on schedule.”

The new systems use a unified compile and testbench link, which helps optimize workload distribution between verification, validation and pre-silicon software bring-up. (Source: Cadence)

Meanwhile, at Arm, the senior director of design services, Tran Nguyen, said, “Best-in-class emulations are key to our success, and Arm uses emulation extensively together with simulation on Arm-based servers to achieve the highest verification throughput. With the new Cadence Palladium Z2 system, we have seen up to 50% improvement in performance and 2X improvement in capacity for our latest designs, providing us with the powerful pre-silicon capabilities needed to verify our next-generation IP and products.”

Like their predecessors, Palladium Z2 and Protium X2 are built to a standard rack configuration and are intended to be installed inside a data center and accessed from the engineers’ desk. Both can handle many designs concurrently, depending on how much capacity the individual designs actually require. The granularity that can be shared is at the individual chip inside the system, and both systems scale so that each individual chip can be used in parallel for a different design:

Palladium Z2 scales from one chip with 8 million gates and can have up to 144 concurrent jobs per rack. Or it can scale to 18.4 billion gates per rack if the whole rack is used for a single design. Beyond that, up to 12 racks can be used for a single design and scale all the way to 18.4 billion gates.

A full rack of Protium X2 contains 60 FPGAs and we do have customers who run 60 jobs in parallel. Since a single FPGA in Protium X2 holds ~40 million gates, these are not small designs. The whole rack can be used for a single design of 2.4 billion gates. Or, as with Palladium Z2, a large design can be further scaled across several racks.

The Cadence verification full flow, including Palladium Z2 emulation, Protium X2 prototyping, Xcelium logic simulation, the JasperGold formal verification platform and the Cadence suite of smart verification applications, delivers the highest verification throughput of bugs per dollar per day, according to the company.

Related Contents:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Skype

Pocket



Telegram

