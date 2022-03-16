Camera vision and mmWave radar fusion kit now in lite version - Embedded.com

Mistral Solutions’ AI-SFK Lite sensor fusion kit has been introduced to overcome the global shortage of controller chipsets for GMSL (gigabit multimedia serial link) and FPD-Link (flat panel display link) interfaces.

Bangalore, India, based embedded design company Mistral Solutions has launched a lite version of camera vision and mmWave radar fusion kit for developers wanting to quickly deploy artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning, and video analytics applications.

Built around the Nvidia Jetson Xavier NX system-on-module (SoM), Mistral said its new AI-SFK Lite sensor fusion kit has been introduced to overcome the global shortage of controller chipsets for GMSL (gigabit multimedia serial link) and FPD-Link (flat panel display link) interfaces.

The AI-SFK Lite helps developers wanting to quickly deploy artificial intelligence, deep learning, and video analytics applications. (Image: Mistral Solutions)

The AI-SFK Lite provides range precision imaging capabilities for AI-based machine vision applications such as edge camera with object detection and recognition, human activity recognition, smart retail solutions, industry 4.0, radar-camera sensor fusion, robotics, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It consists of Mistral’s Neuron base board (NB-Basic) paired with the Nvidia Jetson Xavier NX SoM along with Mistral’s 77GHz mmWave radar module and a camera module (CSI-based 8 MP / 4K color sensor) supporting up to 21 fps. The board also supports the Nvidia JetPack SDK 4.6, which enables development of AI applications with accelerated libraries supporting all major AI frameworks as well as computer vision, graphics and multimedia.

Mistral’s VP of engineering, Selvaraj Kaliyappan, said that given the global semiconductor chip shortage, the AI-SFK Lite is intended to help companies minimize the impact of chip shortages by providing a pared down version of its platform that can enable continued product development. He said, “The AI-SFK Lite, a pared-down version of our AI-enabled sensor fusion kit, is an optical vision and mmWave radar fusion platform that integrates all essential components and brings out key interfaces of the Nvidia Jetson Xavier NX module.”

The AI-SFK Lite is priced at $1,450 and available on Mistral’s web site.

