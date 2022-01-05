CES 2022: Infineon has new AURIX 28nm MCU and AIROC BLE SoC - Embedded.com

Infineon launches new AURIX microcontroller (MCU) for automotive and AIROC BLE system on chip (SoC) which is Bluetooth 5.3 core spec-compliant.

Infineon Technologies has announced the extension of its AURIX microcontroller (MCU) family with first silicon samples available, plus a new AIROC Bluetooth LE system-on-chip (SoC).

The new AURIX TC4x family of 28 nm MCUs, targeting next generation e-mobility, ADAS, automotive E/E architectures and affordable artificial intelligence (AI) applications, the new family provides an upward migration path for the company’s AURIX TC3x MCU family. It features the next-generation TriCore 1.8, along with scalable performance enhancements from the AURIX accelerator suite. This includes the new parallel processing unit (PPU), a SIMD vector digital signal processor (DSP) which addresses the demands of various AI topologies. This may include use cases as diverse as real-time control and radar post processing. The scalable family concept allows for a common software architecture enabling significant platform software savings.

Meanwhile its new AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE SoC is a Bluetooth 5.3 core spec-compliant device for IoT, smart home and industrial applications. With its combination of low power and high performance, AIROC CYW20829 is designed to support the entire spectrum of Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) use cases for home automation, sensors, lighting, Bluetooth Mesh, remote controls and any other Bluetooth LE-connected IoT application.

More details of both new devices follow.

AURIX TC4x – new software over the air features

Targeting a wide range of automotive applications including the strong demand for functional integration in domain and zone-based E/E architectures, the AURIX TC4x supports both e-mobility and the advancement of automated driving through safety systems. The AURIX TC4x offers enhanced connectivity including advanced safety and security to expand the company’s position in automotive electronics.

Additionally, new SOTA (software over the air) features help fulfill OEM demands for fast and secure car-to-cloud connection, enabling updates in the field, plus diagnosis and analysis during vehicle usage. The new MCU family supports high-speed communication interfaces like 5 Gbit Ethernet and PCI Express along with new interfaces such as CAN-XL and 10BASE T1S Ethernet. This increased network throughput and connectivity gives customers the performance and flexibility needed to implement new E/E architectures.

(Image: Infineon Technologies)

“Our new AURIX TC4x family pushes the boundaries in automotive MCU usage for safe and secure processing,” said Thomas Boehm, senior vice president automotive microcontroller at Infineon. “Its optimized architecture based on smart accelerators gives customers the real-time performance and networking throughput they demand. The new MCU family once again will establish itself as the leading building block for future-proof systems in the automobile industry.”

Infineon is collaborating with Synopsys to accelerate software development for the AURIX TC4x family. The Synopsys Virtualizer Development Kit (VDK) for TC4x enables software to be developed much earlier in the design cycle. The Synopsys DesignWare ARC MetaWare Toolkit for AURIX TC4x provides optimal compilers, debuggers, and libraries as well as a simulator needed to develop software for the PPU.

“Building advanced automotive systems to address stringent safety functionality requires the implementation of AI technology using both hardware and software,” said John Koeter, senior vice president of marketing and strategy for IP at Synopsys. “Our collaboration with Infineon to provide the DesignWare ARC MetaWare Toolkit and VDK for AURIX TC4x helps Infineon’s customers develop AI-driven functionality in the AURIX TC4x for applications such as powertrain and ADAS processing that meet safety, performance, and power-efficiency requirements.”

Additional partner offerings will follow suit and MATLAB support will be available for auto-code generation to enable rapid prototyping. Customers already implementing existing AURIX MCUs will benefit from an accelerated time-to-market as a result of the scalable multi-generation family concept. Significant hardware and software compatibility allows for extensive re-use of customers’ existing TC3x algorithms and ecosystem.

The AURIX TC49x is sampling now at selected customers, the start of production is scheduled for the second half of 2024. The DesignWare ARC MetaWare Toolkit for AURIX and Virtualizer Development Kit for TC4x are available now from Synopsys. Key features of the AURIX TC4x family are:

New TriCore 1.8 featuring up to 500 MHz with virtualization support

Up to 25 MB on-chip Flash

Zero downtime SOTA support with optimized A/B swap partitioning and external memory interfaces

New cybersecurity modules meeting the new ISO 21434 standard

PPU, powered by a Synopsys DesignWare ARC EV Processor, enables AI-based functional safety up to ASIL-D

Data routing engine for efficient communication and data handling

Scalable communication interfaces with 5 Gbps Ethernet, PCIe and the new communication standards, 10BASE T1S Ethernet and CAN-XL

Safety up to ASIL-D according to the ISO26262 2018 standard

AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE system-on-chip (SoC)

Infineon said its AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE SoC has been designed from the ground up with efficient peripheral design, low leakage silicon with scalable and efficient MIPS, and a low power Bluetooth radio. This enables better RF performance for reliable, robust connections, enabling good user experience in the latest smart, connected devices.

The new device integrates a power amplifier with 10 dBm of transmit output power and has receive sensitivity of -98.5 dBm for LE and -106 dBm for LE-LR 125 Kbps for the best link budget in the AIROC Bluetooth portfolio. The best-in-class RF performance offers reliable, robust connectivity without compromising low power – making the CYW20829 ideal for a wide range of applications in smart home, smart building, medical, industrial, mesh and human interface devices (such as keyboard, mouse, remote control).

(Image: Infineon Technologies)

The CYW20829 is the first Infineon AIROC Bluetooth SoC to use the Arm Cortex M33. The Bluetooth LE subsystem is architected for low current consumption with a highly optimized radio and an Arm Cortex M33 core focused as the Bluetooth controller. A second Arm Cortex M33 with a floating-point unit is dedicated for customer applications and can be clocked up to 96 MHz to provide high performance compute at low power.

The application subsystem is highly integrated with configurable serial communication blocks that can be turned into UART/I 2C/SPI as needed, multiple timer/counter pulse-width modulators, I 2S, PDM, CAN and LIN interfaces. Security is built into the platform architecture with a ROM based root of trust, a TRNG, eFuse for custom keys and cryptography acceleration. For added flexibility, AIROC CYW20829 also supports XIP from external flash as well as encryption on the fly for content on the flash.

The AIROC CYW20829 is supported by ModusToolbox, a collection of easy-to-use software and tools enabling rapid development of Bluetooth enabled IoT solutions. The AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE SoC is currently sampling to select customers. Infineon’s AIROC wireless products, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combos, have shipped more than a billion devices. These products leverage a common software framework across Android, Linux, RTOS platforms and are pre-integrated with Infineon’s ModusToolbox software and tools.

