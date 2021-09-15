ChipDNA PUF security co-processor provides 30x lower power - Embedded.com

Analog Devices has released an ultra-low power cryptographic controller featuring its proprietary ChipDNA physically unclonable functionality (PUF) security technology to protect edge-to-cloud internet of things (IoT) nodes, including medical and wearable devices, against invasive security attacks. The company said its new MAXQ1065 security co-processor offers 30x lower power consumption compared to similar products, and its extended lifetime and operating range make it suitable for long-term deployments in harsh environments.

The MAXQ1065 security co-processor provides turnkey cryptographic functions for root-of-trust, mutual authentication, data confidentiality and integrity, secure boot, secure firmware update, and secure communications. It includes standard algorithms for key exchange and bulk encryption, or complete transport layer security (TLS) support. The device integrates 8KB of secure storage for user data, keys, certificates and counters with user-defined access control and life cycle management functionality for IoT equipment.



“With billions of deployed devices and ongoing exponential growth, it’s common knowledge that IoT devices are a favorite hacking target, normally with malicious intent. The threats to the systems critical to society such as infrastructure, medical and industrial are very real and without proper protection they may be compromised,” said Scott Jones, managing director, micros, security and software business unit at Maxim Integrated, now part of Analog Devices. “The MAXQ1065 with ChipDNA technology is designed to address these threats. Built with the most advanced security technology and targeting IoT applications, it provides a superior level of protection for your equipment and has the technology to future-proof designs against tomorrow’s system threats.”



The MAXQ1065’s low power consumption and wide operating range makes it suitable for battery-powered applications, and the very small footprint and low pin count enable easy integration into medical and wearable devices. The MAXQ1065 life cycle management allows flexible access control rules during the major life cycle stages of the device and end equipment, ensuring long-term operation in harsh environments. The device integrates Analog Devices’ proprietary ChipDNA PUF technology, which protects against invasive attacks since any attempt to probe the PUF cryptographic destroys its value. The MAXQ1065 is also supported by Analog Devices’ secure key pre-programming service for customers who want keys, data and life cycle state initialized prior to shipment to a contract manufacturer.

