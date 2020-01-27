Chlorine resistant sensor provides accurate temperature, pressure measurement for swim watches

The MS5839-02BA digital sensor from TE Connectivity delivers accurate pressure and temperature measurements in applications where chlorine and saline are present. Suitable for use in swim watches, fitness trackers, underwater vehicles, and diving equipment, the gel-filled sensor comes in a compact ceramic and metal package that is just 3.3×3.3×2.75 mm.

Outfitted with a built-in 24-bit delta-sigma ADC, the pressure sensor provides an operating pressure range of 300 to 1200 mbar, an extended pressure range of 10 to 2000 mbar, and a temperature range of -20 to +85°C. Pressure and temperature measurement accuracy is to within ±0.5 mbar and ±2°C, respectively.

In addition to water and chlorine resistance, the MEMS-based MS5839-02BA offers low power consumption and digital interconnectivity. Operating from a supply voltage of 1.5 to 3.6V, the device consumes as little as 0.6 µA (standby ≤0.1 µA at 25°C). The MS5839-02BA also offers an I2C serial interface and supports five basic commands: reset, read PROM, D1 conversion, D2 conversion, read ADC result (24-bit pressure/temperature).

For more information, visit the MS5839-02BA product page.

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, EDN.

