Cloud-native DevOps service enables management of edge IoT devices - Embedded.com

System on module company Variscite has partnered with Linux-based software platform service provider Foundries.io to support development, deployment and management of edge IoT devices based on NXP Semiconductors’ i.MX processors.

The combined Variscite-Founderies.io solution provides a secure, customizable, Linux-based platform with fleet management services for connected devices. The first step of their collaboration is the integration of i.MX 8M Mini based system on modules with Foundries.io’s FoundriesFactory cloud-native DevOps service.

(Image: Variscite)

The VAR-SOM-MX8M-MINI is a scalable, low-power system on module (SoM) addressing a range of applications and cost requirements. With up to 1.8GHz Quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 plus a 400MHz Cortex-M4 real-time processor and up to 4 GB DDR4, the VAR-SOM-MX8M-MINI supports a variety of connectivity options. The SoM is a part of the VAR-SOM Pin2Pin product family, which the company said provided customers with flexibility, extended lifetime, and reduced development time, cost, and risk.

Foundries.io’s open-source platform interfaces to any cloud and offers hardware configuration flexibility so that organizations can focus on their intellectually property (IP), applications and any additional value-added capabilities. Built with Yocto, FoundriesFactory uses the industry best practice for security and incremental over the air (OTA) updates. The company said this enables product teams to gain enhanced data security while reducing the cost of developing, testing and deploying devices across their installed lifetime.

Variscite’s VP for business development and sales, Ofer Austerlitz, said that the partnership will help provide its customers with a cloud platform that accelerates time to market and help maintain and secure devices throughout a product’s lifecycle. He said, ““We are happy to extend our ecosystem and provide Variscite’s customers with complete end-to-end solutions around our SoM solutions to meet their project requirements.”

The CEO of Foundries.io, George Grey, said that its solution for Linux-based products means IoT and edge device makers don’t have to struggle with the challenges of integrating development, security, OTA and applications solutions from different vendors. He commented, “We enable developers to easily customize the open-source secure firmware and operating system in their own FoundriesFactory and use container technologies to add their own (or third-party) IP, services and applications. We are very excited to be working with Variscite to bring these benefits to their system on module customers.”

Variscite said it is planning additional integration with all i.MX8 series modules.

Related Content:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Skype

Pocket



Telegram

