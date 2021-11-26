CrossSync PHY interposer supports PCIe 5.0 in CEM form factor - Embedded.com

New interposer brings CrossSync PHY capability to the CEM specification form factor at the full PCIe 5.0 rate of 32 GT/s. It includes probing points for reference clock, sideband signal, and power rail voltage and current monitoring, in addition to data signals for the protocol analyzer.

Teledyne LeCroy has announced the extension of its patented CrossSync PHY technology to support the PCI Express 5.0 card electromechanical (CEM) specification. This new CEM interposer (PE230UIA-X) joins the existing CrossSync PHY enabled M.2 form factor interposers (PE210UIA for PCIe 4.0 and the PE222UIA for PCIe 5.0), with more form factors in development to fill out the portfolio of cross-layer probing.

Engineers at the leading edge of high-speed serial communications are validating, debugging and deploying the first generation of PCI Express 5.0 devices for data storage, networking and other applications. Device and interoperability problems often arise in the electrical domain, protocol interaction or a combination of the two.

CrossSync PHY capable interposers enable observation of both electrical and protocol behavior without disturbing the link. (Source: Teledyne LeCroy)

CrossSync PHY technology provides engineers the complete picture when testing the PCIe interface standard. By linking the oscilloscope with a protocol analyzer, it permits the oscilloscope and protocol analyzer traces to be viewed, navigated and analyzed in a time-correlated way during a single system test — a capability that is unique to Teledyne LeCroy, according to the company. This capability allows problems to be quickly identified in a live link, speeding time-to-market for these new devices. All CrossSync PHY-enabled interposers operate with Teledyne LeCroy PCI Express protocol analyzers and Teledyne LeCroy LabMaster and WaveMaster oscilloscopes.

This newly introduced interposer brings CrossSync PHY capability to the industry standard CEM specification form factor at the full PCIe 5.0 rate of 32 GT/s. The powerful new interposer includes probing points for reference clock, sideband signal, and power rail voltage and current monitoring, in addition to data signals for the protocol analyzer. Optional upgrades add oscilloscope probing points for all high-speed data signals.

“Complex dynamic equalization algorithms, signal integrity challenges and the emergence of protocol-controlled system management interfaces increase the challenges of debugging problems in systems with high-speed serial data signals. Enabling engineers to see both the physical and protocol layers in a single, time-correlated window is a big step in making their job easier” said Kevin Prusso, VP and GM for Teledyne LeCroy.

Related Content:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Skype

Pocket



Telegram

