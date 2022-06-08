DesignDash optimizes SoC design by analyzing EDA data: embedded.com

Solution unlocks the potential of the significant volumes of EDA metrics and design-flow data, heralding a new era in smarter IC design by deploying an expanse of advanced data analytics and targeted machine learning to effectively guide design teams.

Synopsys has expanded its EDA portfolio with its DesignDash solution, which aims to help designers take advantage of untapped design insight data using machine intelligence to autonomously guide SoC design optimization.

The company said DesignDash delivers a real-time, unified, 360-degree view of all design activities for faster decision making, a deeper understanding of run-to-run, design-to-design and project-to-project trends, and enhanced collaboration in the SoC development process. The cloud optimized solution enhances design productivity by:

Providing extensive real-time design status through visualizations and interactive dashboards.

Deploying deep analytics and machine learning to extract and reveal actionable understanding from vast volumes of structured and unstructured EDA metrics and tool-flow data.

Quickly classifying design trends, identifying design limitations, providing guided root-cause analysis and delivering flow consumable, prescriptive resolutions.

The thinking is that this provides deeper design insights, which in turn should help designers achieve more effective debug and optimization workflows, realize improved quality of results (QoR) and significantly extend overall design- and project-flow efficiency and effectiveness. By providing this extensive insight and real-time visibility, this also delivers comprehensive resource monitoring and tracking spanning all design activities, enabling more data-driven management and risk mitigation throughout the design process.

DesignDash provides extensive real-time design status through visualizations and interactive dashboards. (Image: Synopsys)

The senior staff product marketing manager at Synopsys, Mark Richards, said in a blog, “Look deep under the covers of any digital chip design flow, and you will find a vast, untapped wealth of information about the health and status of your SoC design. So, anything that can help you tap into the data richness of your digital design flow could give you an advantage over your competition.”

He added that the myriad engines that make up the Synopsys RTL-to-signoff design flow operate as a constant interplay of golden signoff-enabled analysis – including timing, power, area, IR-drop, and DRCs – alongside targeted, highly tuned optimizations. Their singular goal is to co-enable the achievement of power, performance, and area (PPA) targets as smoothly and efficiently as possible.

This constant analysis generates vast volumes of data, much of which is highly unstructured. It is this mass of disconnected data points that can potentially provide a detailed understanding of the “health” of the design. For example, where are additional opportunities for design improvement? What can be addressed earlier in the flow to bring this design to closure?

Log files do go some way to expose this data, but the size and complexity of designs today means only small views into the vast array of underlying data are possible before they become too unwieldy to comprehend. What has always been missing is a way to amalgamate and connect this data – the deep engine metrics and their associated analysis – into a grand, holistic view. Having a means to, for example, efficiently “connect the dots” between a timing issue in one part of the design and a congestion issue somewhere else would be highly beneficial.

This is what DesignDash is supposed to help address: it presents a holistic view of all project data, efficiently and autonomously siphoning metrics data while also intelligently curating the associated analysis data directly from Synopsys’ single data model. Then, it transforms and loads the data into always-on, industry-standard databases.

Handling flow metrics from a third-party tool is also possible. With the data available in tool-decoupled databases, searching, filtering, graphing, comparing, and trending are simple, intuitive tasks. As more runs progress, that data–indeed, the data from the entire project team–can also be absorbed, compared, and cross-referenced through a responsive, web-based user interface (UI) and then shared with ease.

Richards adds that harvesting and curating the big data is just the start of the story. DesignDash mines the incoming data to show not only what is happening – the state of the underlying engines at any point throughout the flow – but also why it is happening. These machine learning (ML) based, augmented analytics make it faster and easier to quickly gain a deep, intimate understanding of the design by autonomously classifying design trends, identifying design limitations, and providing guided root-cause analysis across the entire design flow.

He states, “With the analytics running automatically in the background, it’s like an army of extra engineers performing expert-level debugging and then distilling that real-time analysis into easily consumable (intuitive, customizable, interactive), cross-comparable visualizations.”

Synopsys said DesignDash is natively integrated with the Synopsys Digital Design family of products for seamless data capture. The solution complements the Synopsys SiliconDash product, part of the Synopsys Silicon Lifecycle Management Family, forming a pre-silicon to post-silicon data continuum, maximizing opportunities for valuable data analysis across the complete design-to-silicon lifecycle.

Karl Freund, founder, and principal analyst at Cambrian-AI Research, commented, “SoC complexity across all application niches continues to rise as more functionality and performance is required. Through the data analytics and machine learning capabilities of the Synopsys DesignDash technology, engineering teams now have an efficient way to share and utilize valuable insights that would otherwise take hours of manual work to compile or, in some cases, not be accessible.”

Sanjay Bali, vice president of marketing and strategy for the silicon realization group at Synopsys, said, “The semiconductor industry needs a dramatic improvement in design process productivity. Improving the quality and speed of engineering decisions with a comprehensive EDA data analytics platform is a critical step in this direction. Synopsys DesignDash unlocks the potential of the significant and growing volumes of EDA metrics and design-flow data, heralding a new era in smarter IC design by deploying an expanse of advanced data analytics and targeted machine learning to effectively guide design teams to achieve or exceed their product goals and schedules.”

Hiroshi Ikeda, director, methodology development office, at Socionext, said, “We’re very excited by the Synopsys DesignDash analytics solution as a systematic way to capture, consume and evaluate our vast design activity in a scalable way, enabling us to share and transfer expert knowledge across our worldwide design teams to enhance productivity and efficiency.”

