Dev kit simplifies BLE mesh networking - Embedded.com

ON Semiconductor makes it easy for engineers to implement ultra-low-power Bluetooth Low Energy mesh networks with the new RSL10 mesh platform. Based on its ultra-low-power RSL10 system-in-package (RSL10 SIP), the new Bluetooth Low Energy mesh networking development kit is optimized for smart home, building automation, industrial IoT, remote environment monitoring, and asset tracking and monitoring applications.

The RSL10 platform has all the essential elements needed for developing and deploying a mesh network, said ON Semiconductor. In addition to the RSL10 SIP, sensing and indicator devices have been integrated into the node hardware, including an ambient light sensor (LV0104CS), temperature sensor (N34TS108), magnetic sensors, LED indicators, and a triple-output NCP5623B LED driver (for color mixing). It also includes a built-in battery charger suitable for Li-ion or Li-poly batteries.

The platform consists of two RSL10 mesh nodes and a Strata Gateway for connectivity to the Strata Developer Studio. The mesh nodes can be configured to take on different roles and demonstrate particular functional aspects, said the company. The Strata Gateway allows evaluation processes to be carried out using the Strata Developer Studio. The cloud-connected software enables provisioning of additional mesh and supports firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) updates.

Developers can access sensor data and trigger settings by using the virtual workspaces for common mesh networking examples, including a smart office. The RSL10 radio is supported by an Eclipse-based integrated development environment, a mobile application for provisioning, configuring. and controlling a Bluetooth Low Energy Mesh network, and a Mesh Networking software package compliant with the Bluetooth SIG.

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, Electronic Products.

