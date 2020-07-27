Developers offer combined solution for testing GUI-based embedded systems - Embedded.com

A common requirement during testing of individual electric control units (ECU) or ECU networks is to exercise the entire system under test, including the graphical user interface (GUI). The ability to stimulate the system under test via both hardware interfaces and the GUI improves test coverage and enables fully integrated functional tests.

In order to address this, software tools manufacturer Vector and GUI test automation provider froglogic have together developed an integrated toolchain solution for testing GUI-based embedded systems. They have combined their Squish test domain tools for GUI tests as well as CANoe and vTESTstudio for testing embedded systems to enable efficient quality assurance of the complete system.

Vector CANoe and vTESTstudio are tools for development, simulation, testing and analysis of entire distributed systems as well as subsystems and individual components (ECUs). They support the entire development and test process – from planning to start-up. Automated tests are supported as well as explorative interactive tests.

froglogic’s Squish is a tool used to automate the functional regression tests and system tests of their GUIs and human machine interfaces (HMIs). The GUI tester, a 100% cross-platform tool, provides in-depth support for all major GUI technologies – Qt, Java, native Windows, Web, iOS/Android and more – operating on all desktop, mobile, web and embedded platforms.

Based on the open interfaces of Squish and the support of C# in vTESTstudio and CANoe, a plug-in was developed through which the complete functionality of Squish can be accessed directly from CANoe tests – including image- and property-based verifications, OCR as well as professional UI automation. With the integrated approach, users will be able to realize fully integrated end-to-end tests in which the GUI control elements are stimulated before the resulting effect is verified at the hardware interfaces – and vice versa.

Toolchain for integrated functional testing of GUI-based embedded systems. (Image: Vector)

