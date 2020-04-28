Digital scopes offer simple operation, enhanced performance

Developed to meet the performance, usability, and affordability needs of engineers and educators, Tektronix, Inc. has launched the TBS2000B Series of digital storage oscilloscopes. This new scope extends the performance of the TBS2000 portfolio to 200 MHz with 2 GS/s maximum sample rate. The TBS2000B series is a drop-in replacement for the TBS2000 scopes, with the same form factor and programmable interface.

The TBS200B series features a nine-inch WVGA display and 15 horizontal divisions, providing 50% more signal visibility. It also supports Wi-Fi (via a USB Wi-Fi dongle), two USB host ports, and 100-BaseT Ethernet.

New scope features include a 5M point record length, 200-MHz bandwidth, and 2-GS/s sample rate along with a lower noise front end for better signal integrity and more accurate measurements. It also provides a TekVPI probe that supports a range of active, differential, and current probes with automatic scaling and units, as well as on-waveform cursor readouts with search and mark features to easily identify events that occur in the acquired waveform. In addition, the bandwidth is field-upgradeable from 70 MHz to 100 MHz to 200 MHz.

Tektronix also designed the new scope for easy operation with built-in instruction features, particularly suited for university and training environments. The HelpEverywhere feature offers instant tips within key menus, including measurement information, application tips, and general guidance in the form of text and graphics, while the TekSmart Lab network software helps instructors set up and monitor many instruments from one PC.

In addition, the courseware ecosystem lets instructors load information into the TBS2000B to help students during labs, said Tektronix.

The suite of TBS2000B modules are priced from $1,370.00 MSRP. The scopes come with a five-year warranty, including accidental damage.

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, Electronic Products.

