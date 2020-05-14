Edge AI solution builds on neural processor and ML dev platform

Eta Compute and Edge Impulse have announced that they are partnering to accelerate the development and deployment of machine learning using Eta Compute’s revolutionary ECM3532, the world’s lowest-power Neural Sensor Processor, and Edge Impulse, the leading online TinyML platform. The partnership will speed the time to market for machine learning in billions of IoT consumer and industrial products in which battery capacity has been a roadblock.

“Collaborating with Edge Impulse ensures our growing ECM3532 developer community is fully equipped to bring innovative designs in digital health, smart city, consumer, and industrial applications to market quickly and efficiently,” said Ted Tewksbury, CEO of Eta Compute. “We believe that our partnership will help companies debut their groundbreaking solutions later in 2020.”

Eta Compute’s ECM3532 ultra-low-power Neural Sensor Processor SoC that enables machine learning at the extreme edge and its ECM3532 EVB evaluation board are now supported by Edge Impulse’s end-to-end ML development and MLOps platform. Developers can register for free to gain access to advanced Eta Compute machine-learning algorithms and development workflows through the Edge Impulse portal.

“Machine learning at the very edge has the potential to enable the use of the 99% of sensor data that is lost today because of cost, bandwidth, or power constraints,” said Zach Shelby, CEO and co-founder of Edge Impulse. “Our online SaaS platform and Eta Compute’s innovative processor are the ideal combination for development teams seeking to accurately collect data, create meaningful data sets, spin models, and generate efficient ML at a rapidly accelerated pace.”

“Trillions of devices are expected to come online by 2035 and many will require some level of machine learning at the edge,” said Dennis Laudick, vice president of marketing, Machine Learning Group, Arm. “The combination of Eta Compute’s TinyML hardware based on Arm Cortex and CMSIS-NN technology and the SaaS TinyML solutions from Edge Impulse provides developers a complete solution for bringing power-efficient, edge, or endpoint ML products to market at the fast pace required for this next era of compute.”

>> This article was originally published on our sister site, EEWeb.

