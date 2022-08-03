Efinix offers 3x better logic density FPGA: embedded.com

The new Titanium Ti180 FPGA offers three times the logic density over its existing products for embedded computing applications, offering 180k logic elements in a 10mm x 10 mm footprint.

Efinix has launched the latest FPGA in its Titanium family that offers three times the logic density over its existing products for embedded computing applications, offering 180k logic elements in a 10mm x 10 mm footprint.

The new Titanium Ti180 FPGA is said to address the need for higher resolution and higher bit depth sensors designed to maximize accuracy in AI and ML applications. The higher MIPI data rates through its 2.5G MIPI interfaces enable sensor aggregation to unlock a cost effective and flexible solution for applications in automotive and virtual reality markets.

Efinix co-founder, CEO, and president, Sammy Cheung, said, “Leveraging our radical quantum compute fabric, the Ti180 delivers 15X the energy efficiency of previous generations of Efinix FPGAs delivering unheard-of performance for space and energy constrained embedded compute applications.”

The new device features a hardened LPDDR4 interface for good bandwidth to external memory. A Linux capable quad-core RISC-V processor makes the Ti180 appropriate as a platform for high-performance embedded computing applications where high-speed access to large amounts of local storage is paramount. A low power version is also available without the LPDDR4 interface for applications where power consumption is the primary constraint. A key part of the product proposition is the ability to enable hardware accelerated AI and ML applications with zero NRE, which helps speed up development of solutions for this market.

Efinix’s Titanium FPGAs are based on its Quantum fabric, which itself is made up of configurable tiles called ‘eXchangeable logic and routing’ (XLR) cells. (Image: Efinix)

Efinix’s Titanium FPGAs are based on what the company call its Quantum fabric, which itself is made up of configurable tiles called ‘eXchangeable logic and routing’ (XLR) cells. These cells optimize routing efficiency and speed while achieving high utilization ratios. The fabric also has highly configurable, embedded memory blocks along with dedicated, high-speed, DSP blocks. Together, these features are designed to deliver optimum performance for applications ranging from edge computing to industrial automation and video processing.

The Ti180 is fabricated on the TSMC 16 nm process and utilizes the cost-effective energy efficiency of that process to deliver this extension to the Titanium line. TSMC North America’s director of market development and emerging business management, Lucas Tsai, commented, “We are delighted to collaborate with Efinix to enable its Ti180 benefiting from the superior performance and power consumption advantage of our industry-leading 16 nm process. We look forward to our continued partnership with Efinix to unleash more silicon innovations for next generation FPGA technology, especially in AI and ML applications.”

