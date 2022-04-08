Electronic system design revenue reached $13.2 billion in 2021 - Embedded.com

The electronic system design (ESD) industry saw total market revenue of $13.2 billion in 2021, with Q4 revenue up by 14.4% overall compared to the same quarter in 2020. Categories that recorded double digit growth in Q4 2021 were computer-aided engineering, printed circuit board and multi-chip module, semiconductor intellectual property, and services.

Data released by the ESD Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, indicated total market revenue increased 14.4% from $3,031.5 million in Q4 2020 to $3,468.2 million in Q4 2021. The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 15.8%. Companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 51,236 people globally in Q4 2021, a 5.7% increase over the Q4 2020 headcount of 48,478.

Fourth quarter 2021 revenues by category and region. (Image SEMI)

The quarterly EDMD report contains detailed revenue information with the following category and geographic breakdowns.

Revenue by product and application category – year-over-year change

Four quarter moving average. (Image: SEMI)

Computer-aided engineering (CAE) revenue increased 11.2% to $1,064.6 million. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 12.2%.

IC physical design and verification revenue decreased 2% to $624.5 million. The four-quarter moving average for the category rose 7%.

Printed circuit board and multi-chip module (PCB and MCM) revenue increased 13.9% to $333.7 million. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 15.1%.

Semiconductor intellectual property (SIP) revenue jumped 24.8% to $1,314.3 million. The four-quarter SIP moving average grew 23.9%.

Services revenue increased 43.1% to $131.1 million. The four-quarter services moving average increased 19%.

Revenue by region – year-over-year change

The Americas, the largest reporting region by revenue, procured $1,577.2 million of electronic system design products and services in Q4 2021, a 21% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 17.2%.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) procured $482.5 million of electronic system design products and services in Q4 2021, a 5.5% increase. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 12.6%.

Japan’s procurement of electronic system design products and services decreased 2.4% to $222.8 million. The four-quarter moving average for Japan rose 1%.

Asia Pacific (APAC) procured $1,185.6 million of electronic system design products and services in Q4 2021, a 13.8% increase. The four-quarter moving average for APAC increased 18.9%.

Walden (Wally) C. Rhines was executive sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report.

Related Content:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Skype

Pocket



Telegram

