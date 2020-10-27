electronica 2020 embedded forum - Embedded.com

With electronica being held virtually this year, the embedded forum running alongside it will also be virtual with a complete four-day program covering the various aspects of embedded systems design.

Over the four days, there will be sessions on tools and software, microcontrollers, internet of things (IoT) connectivity and security, and low power design.

Tools & Software (Mon, Nov 9)

Microcontrollers (Tue, Nov 10)

IoT, Connectivity, Security (Wed, Nov 11)

Low Power Design (Thu, Nov 12)

The schedule is available online, but here’s a flavor of what you’ll see.

What’s next in edge computing?

Flavio Bonomi, technical advisor at Lynx Software Technologies, will explore what’s next after edge computing. Edge computing is now in everything from manufacturing plants, smart cities to logistics’ hubs. The next wave on the horizon is the creation of “systems of systems” architectures with time sensitive networking connecting rich, highly consolidated processing resources.

This path provides an opportunity for processing to be applied on a more dynamic basis across these more fluid architectures. His presentation will look at why edge computing needs to evolve in this direction, citing specific use cases, and points to some early indications as to the types of platforms being deployed.

Automotive security: learning from the past, and what it means for the future

Christopher Tubbs, director business development EMEA at Green Hills Software, will explore the requirements for the highest levels of security in connected and autonomous vehicles. Our ability to develop robust systems that can ensure our safety and security will make the difference not only between the acceptance or rejection by the consumer, but the industry as a whole. This session looks at lessons from the past, examines what they can teach us and then applies them to the software challenges we are facing today.

Architectural exploration for AI and machine learning

A modem SoC project is a combination of hardware and processor resources with the software application that together provide an optimal solution for the targeted end market use case. The AI and machine learning algorithms have been developed and perfected in cloud-based platforms and training datasets base on significant real-world data. To further enhance the performance for applications in edge devices the use of dedicated hardware can be explored to fine tune the optimum configuration of many core processors.

Simon Davidmann, CEO at Imperas, will explore how RISC-V offers not just the flexibility to configure each node to match the performance requirements but can also support custom instructions and extensions. His talk with cover the migration of cloud-based algorithms to dedicated hardware acceleration with the design flexibility RISC-V now offers system designs for SoC, FPGA and chiplet designs.

This is just a sample of the many talks you’ll get to hear at the embedded forum. To view the full schedule and register for the embedded forum, click here.

