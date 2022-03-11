embedded news: addressing security vulnerabilities, plus new products - Embedded.com

Here we present a roundup of some of the recent news and products announcements in the embedded systems design industry.

Over the last three weeks, embedded.com was the media partner for the Digital Security by Design roadshow that explored everything from the history of computing and how the quest for more and more performance has led to the evolution of inherent security vulnerabilities, to approaches for fixing software security vulnerabilities. Beyond the technology itself, the events also covered the socio-economic aspects of security breaches and the role of partnership and collaboration among wider stakeholders in ensuring better trust. We’ll be covering some of the issues raised in the coming weeks.

Selected highlights from the DSbD roadshow in March 2022. (Images: Nitin Dahad / Live Illustration).

Read on for recent news and product announcements that you might have missed.

News & Products

Renesas Electronics announced availability of functional safety solutions that meet the IEC61508 standard for both its RA and RX families of microcontrollers. Renesas now offers IEC 61508 SIL3 certified self-test software for both Arm Cortex-M23 and -M33-based MCUs. Renesas also announced the IEC 61508 SIL3 certified PROFIsafe Application Software for RX MCUs. Renesas said it is the industry’s first semiconductor supplier to offer these hardware-software solutions.

Codasip has launched a university program to augment graduate and undergraduate computer engineering curriculums with materials and assignments, along with access to industry-grade RISC-V custom development tools and CodAL high-level synthesis language. The aim is to encourage processor and system developers to innovate using its tools and IP. Codasip Studio is a collection of tools for fast and easy modification of RISC-V processors. CodAL is Codasip’s C-like language used to create and verify Codasip processors, with models to simplify optimizations and modifications.

PragmatIC Semiconductor is leading a smart sustainability plastic packaging project which aims to make reusable plastic packaging systems a reality at scale. The project, code-named TRACE (technology-enabled reusable assets for a circular economy) will use ultra-low-cost NFC technology to give reusable containers unique digital identities (UIDs) so that the packages can be returned and reused. The UIDs will be used throughout the lifecycle of the packages by all the actors in the supply chain to track each item, and by consumers to access their deposits or rewards.

congatec and System Industrie Electronic (S.I.E) of Germany have announced a strategic value-adding partnership focused on solution platforms for regulated industries, such as healthcare and medical technology requiring MDR certified medical computers and systems for critical infrastructure needing cyber security certification from federal agencies such as the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). They will offer full system responsibility packages – from dedicated carrier boards and housing designs, to mass production of entire systems that conform with target industry specific regulations, certifications and life cycle management requirements.

SEGGER and HPMicro Semiconductor (HPMicro) have announced a partnership that makes SEGGER’s multi-platform IDE Embedded Studio available, free of charge, to all HPMicro’s customers using HPM6000 series RISC-V microcontrollers. Embedded Studio includes tools and features expected for embedded development in C and C++, and comes with a project manager and build system, a source code editor with code completion and folding, and a package system to install board and device support. HPMicro’s flagship HPM6750 claims a new performance record of over 9000 CoreMark and 4500 DMIPS, with dual RISC-V cores running at a frequency of up to 800 MHz.

Zepp Health, a developer of connected health technology, has licensed sureCore’s ultra-low voltage SRAM memory EverOn to deliver improved computing efficiency at reduced power for its family of wearable devices. Zepp Health said the EverOn memory provides it with the capability to operate from near-threshold voltages upwards, thereby allowing direct connection to on-chip low voltage logic without the need for level shifters

Hyperstone has introduced its new S9 family of secure digital (SD) and microSD memory card controllers with turnkey firmware, plus a version that adds various security features. The controller’s FlashXE ECC and hyReliability feature set guarantee extended endurance, data integrity and power fail safety. With the hyMap flash translation layer, the S9 achieves minimal write amplification and maximum endurance which enables efficient use of 3D NAND flash. The security variant S9S offers hardware support for AES-128/256, Public Key Elliptic Curve Cryptography, TRNG/DRBG and SHA-256 hashing as well as GPIO pins and ISO7816, I2C and SPI interfaces.

(Image: Renesas Electronics.)

Tata Elxsi and Renesas Electronics have announced a collaboration on a state-of-the-art design center in Bangalore to develop targeted solutions for electric vehicles (EV). The new Next Generation EV Innovation Center (NEVIC) will create reference designs and solution accelerators for critical EV subsystems like battery management systems and motor control units, among others.

Silex Insight has launched a high throughput DDR encrypter (100Gbps) IP core module enabling on-the-fly encryption and authentication to external memory. It is highly configurable and may be optimized for various size, throughput, and latency trade-offs. The core is device independent and is highly portable.

Menlo Microsystems said it raised $150 million in series C funding, bringing total cumulative funding to over $225 million. The funding will help expand its domestic manufacturing and supply chain for the Ideal Switch, which it claims is the most disruptive technological innovation in the electronics industry since the advent of the transistor, since it delivers the benefits of a mechanical relay and a semiconductor switch, with no compromises; it is tiny, fast, reliable, withstands extreme temperatures, is ultra-low loss and can handle 1,000s of Watts, and it is manufactured using conventional semiconductor equipment.

(Image: KIOXA)

KIOXIA has started sampling what it said are industry’s first Universal Flash Storage (UFS) embedded flash memory devices supporting MIPI M-PHY v5.0, based on its BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and available in three capacities: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The new devices are next-generation UFS (MIPI M-PHY 5.0), which has a theoretical interface speed of up to 23.2Gbps per lane (x2 lanes = 46.4Gpbs) in HS-Gear5 mode.

Green Hills Software has partnered with NXP Semiconductors to offer an integrated and scalable solution bringing together the NXP S32R45, a dedicated 16nm imaging radar processor, with the pre-certified safety and security of the INTEGRITY real-time operating system (RTOS) and software development tools from Green Hills. The common software and hardware architecture spanning the S32R45 and S32R41 radar processors enables OEMs and Tier 1s to develop and reuse radar software targeting autonomous driving levels L2+ to L5.

(Image: NeoCortec)

NeoCortec said it is providing its sub-GHz ultra-low power wireless mesh modules to German IoT sensor solutions provider Rocknitive. Due to the distributed measuring points in a building or engine room of a ship, Rocknitive is using a mesh-net on battery and sub-GHz for better penetration of the walls. Many protocols do not operate on sub-GHz (868/915 MHz) and require permanently on routers and gateways with high energy consumption.

NeoPhotonics has announced sample availability for its Open ZR+ QSFP-DD transceivers. Based on its optical components, ultra-low noise tunable lasers and proven 400ZR design, the Open ZR+ version of the QSFP-DD uses the Marvell Deneb Coherent DSP (CDSP) to incorporate industry-standard open forward error correction (OFEC). By using OFEC, the rOSNR capability of NeoPhotonics transceivers is improved beyond traditional 400ZR CFEC, allowing for multiple span coverage in amplified networks.

LitePoint has announced a technology development partnership with Sivers for its 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) antenna in package (AiP) products. LitePoint’s IQgig-5G non-signaling test solution provides Sivers with a turnkey solution to quickly get RF measurement results. Frank Lane, Sivers Semiconductors VP of engineering, said, “By working with LitePoint, we can rapidly characterize the beamforming on our phase array antenna in package modules and simplify test support for our OEM customers as they move into production.”

Related Content:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Skype

Pocket



Telegram

