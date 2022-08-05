embedded news: AMD-based ECARX digital cockpit, lidar news and more

A selection of news from the world of embedded, this week featuring AMD, Avery Design Systems, BittWare, CARIAD, ECARX, Imperas Software, Innoviz Technologies, Mobiveil , Nvidia, Quanergy Systems, and Sequitur Labs.

(Image: ECARX)

AMD announced a strategic collaboration with ECARX, a global mobility tech company, in which they will work together on an in-vehicle computing platform for next-generation electric vehicles (EVs), expected to be in mass production for global rollout in late 2023. The ECARX digital cockpit will be the first in-vehicle platform to be offered with AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processors and AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs along with ECARX hardware and software. The digital cockpit will launch with advanced features including driver information mode, heads-up display, rear seat entertainment, multiple-displays, multi-zone voice recognition, high-end gaming and a full 3D user experience.

InnovizTwo lidar. (Image: Innoviz)

Innoviz Technologies announced its third design win with a major automaker for its lidar technology, and its first deal as a Tier 1 supplier. The company will work directly with CARIAD to deliver its InnovizTwo lidar sensor and perception software for advanced ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) for automated vehicle technology within Volkswagen brands. The selection follows more than two years of extensive diligence and qualification and will increase Innoviz’s forward-looking order book by $4 billion to $6.6 billion.

Quanergy Systems said that Nanjing Port has successfully deployed its M-Series LiDAR sensors. Nanjing Port needed an effective detection and warning system to help prevent warehouse damage and other potential accidents during heavy equipment operations, and the system had to trigger video surveillance cameras and record events. The port was previously using a passive infrared (PIR) sensor system, but the false alarm rate was up to 90% in some cases. The lidar based system brought this rate down to around 2%.

BittWare PCIe 5.0/CXL FPGA accelerators. (Image: BittWare)

BittWare, a Molex company, has introduced new card and server-level solutions featuring Intel Agilex FPGAs. The new BittWare IA-860m helps customers alleviate memory-bound application workloads by leveraging up to 32GB of HBM2e in-package memory and 16-lanes of PCIe 5.0 (with CXL upgrade option). In addition, the new IA-440i and IA-640i accelerators, which support high-performance interfaces, including 400G Ethernet and PCIe 5.0 (CXL option). Early access units of the IA-440i and IA-640i accelerators will be available in Q4 2022 with production units targeted for delivery in Q1 2023, while early access units of the IA-860m accelerators are scheduled for Q2 2023.

Mobiveil and Avery Design Systems have expanded their partnership on NVMe-based SSD design and verification. The complementary intellectual property/verification IP (IP/VIP) solution combines Mobiveil’s design IP for NVM Express, DDR4 and LDPC IP with Avery’s verification IP for NVMe, DDR4 and ONFI and NVMe virtual platform solutions. The two companies are also collaborating on SSD emulation platforms. By providing pre-verified and interoperated SSD design IP and verification IP, the companies allow SoC design and verification teams to focus on their full chip design and verification.

Sequitur Labs said its EmSPARK security suite for the Nvidia Jetson edge AI platform has been qualified with the new Jetson AGX Orin 32 GB module to support trial deployments of the embedded solution for next-generation robotics. Philip Attfield, co-founder and CEO of Sequitur Labs, said EmSPARK is among the first to enable embedded security for projects incorporating these modules. “With the rise in edge-based autonomous machines and robotics, the need to ensure they remain protected throughout their lifespan has never been more critical,” he said.

Imperas Software has released what it said is the first open-source SystemVerilog RISC-V processor functional coverage library for RISC-V cores. The initial release is for RV32IMC, RV64 and other ratified extensions are under development and will also be released as part of the riscvOVPsimPlus package with a free-to-use permissive license from Imperas, which covers free commercial as well as academic use. Simon Davidmann, CEO at Imperas Software, commented, “With all the configurability offered by the standard extensions and implementation options, plus user-defined custom features, the total scope of the RISC-V verification effort cannot be understated.” Hence, he said through experience working with customer designs, ready-to-use SystemVerilog verification IP is useful in allowing developers to have a solid foundation on which to build a successful DV plan.”