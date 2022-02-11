embedded news: Arm, Intel, and a big week for RISC-V - Embedded.com

The big news this week is of Nvidia abandoning its proposed acquisition of Arm, leaving Arm no option but to now pursue an initial public offering (IPO), which it hopes to do by 31 March 2023. To take on this task, Arm promoted Rene Haas to CEO, taking over from Simon Segars who has stepped down. Meanwhile Intel unveiled a $1 billion investment in its foundry ecosystem and said it was increasing its presence in the RISC-V ecosystem. This is part of Intel Foundry Services’ broader goal of embracing multiple instruction set architectures beyond x86, including Arm and RISC–V, thereby attracting fabless companies as it competes against foundry giants Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung. Intel’s pivot reflects growing adoption of RISC-V designs, as it also announced partnerships with RISC–V developers, including Andes Technology, Esperanto Technologies, SiFive and Ventana Micro Systems. It will also join RISC–V International.

The long and short of all of these developments is that it’s been a big week for RISC-V: the combination of Intel’s support and the collapse of the Nvidia-Arm deal mean the semiconductor industry has moved beyond two leading chip architectures. Now there are three.

In articles on the web site you’ll find one on selecting the right equipment to test and monitor battery temperatures, plus product news including a new IoT board ooffering global data connectivity even on 2G.

The news roundup below features Microsoft, Infineon Technologies, congatec, Quantum Motion, Communicate2Integrate, Semtech, Tanvas, Sensata Technologies, Basemark, Percepio, MORAI, CogniFiber, Xilinx, and Flex Logix Technologies.

News & Products

Microsoft has joined Linaro, Arm and Qualcomm Technologies to advance Windows on Arm by building an ecosystem which supports native development. In April 2021, Windows 10 on Arm bot support and binary was announced as part of the LLVM 12.0.0 release. At the end of September 2021, Qt 6.2 was released, with Windows on Arm hardware being available as a technology preview. The current plan is to be able to provide full support for Windows 11 in a Qt 6.2 patch-level release. Both the LLVM 12.0.0 release and the Qt 6.2 release are enabling developers to recompile applications faster as there is now native Windows on Arm support. Microsoft has been supportive of all these efforts and is now officially joining the Windows on Arm project to help accelerate growth of the ecosystem.

Infineon Technologies has acquired an NFC patent portfolio from France Brevets and Verimatrix, and is now the sole owner of this patent portfolio consisting of nearly 300 patents in various countries. All patents are related to near field communication (NFC) technologies: either technologies embedded in an integrated circuit such as active load modulation (ALM) or technologies that enhance NFC usability at the user level. Potential use cases include IoT as well as secured identities and transactions in wearables such as wristbands, rings, watches and glasses. Patents in the acquired patent portfolio support implementation in a booming market which ABI Research projects will surpass 15 billion NFC-enabled devices and items/products shipped between 2022-2026.

congatec said it has launched a fully specification compliant ecosystem for COM-HPC Client and Server module based designs. Engineers can dive right in and start to develop fully compliant designs by picking their appropriate computer-on-module, add a COM-HPC Server or COM-HPC Client evaluation carrier and appropriate cooling solution, install their application and run programming, debugging and test routines on this new high-performance embedded computing standard. The congatec ecosystem will be complemented by personal integration support as well as design verification and test services to tackle all challenges, from initial carrier board design verification to mass production testing. Carrier board and system design services will also be offered by congatec in collaboration with partners.

Quantum Motion, a startup developing scalable arrays of qubits and fault-tolerant quantum computing architectures compatible with existing CMOS processes, has opened what it said is the largest independent quantum lab in the U.K. The company has proved the ability to isolate and measure the quantum state of a single electron for a period of 9 seconds on a CMOS chip, which creates the potential for stable and scalable quantum computing. Its vision is to enable a fully error-corrected quantum computer.

Munich, Germany based intelligent IoT firm Communicate2Integrate has integrated Semtech’s LoRa devices and LoRaWAN connectivity for its Florja cloud-based plant management platform that allows users to monitor the current status of their plants from anywhere. The Florja system includes LoRa-enabled sensors utilizing LoRaWAN to measure temperature and humidity in soil and air, electrical conductivity in soil and light irradiation as well as a Florja Cloud platform for users to remotely view that data.

Tanvas said it has collaborated with a leading display supplier for surface haptic technology on flexible AMOLED displays. A flexible touchscreen with tactile textures and haptic effects potentially unlocks creative applications and responsive surfaces in any size, shape or configuration. TanvasTouch uses proprietary haptic technology to enable tactile textures and effects to be felt as the fingers swipe across the surface of the display. Unlike traditional vibration-based haptics that require actuators to move mass, TanvasTouch is a solid-state solution that can provide different haptic effects simultaneously in multiple zones on the same surface.

Image: Sensata Technologies)

Sensata Technologies said its tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) have been selected by multiple commercial tractor and trailer manufacturers to meet new and emerging vehicle standards and regulations worldwide. Sensata’s TPMS solution is a complete system consisting of wireless sensors, receivers and an electronic control unit (ECU) that communicates with the vehicle over the Controller Area Network bus (CAN bus). The system provides tire pressure and temperature monitoring that meets regional legislation requirements and helps to reduce roadside tire events, automate tire checks, improve tire life and increase vehicle fuel economy.

Basemark, a specialist in automotive software, said it has implemented augmented reality (AR) applications for the BMW Group. AR over-video is the first application and is now available in some of the latest BMW models. The work has resulted in cutting-edge AR applications for new electric BMW iX vehicles that use vehicle sensor data and computer vision functionality. These enable AR-enhanced information to be shown on the car’s central information display while navigation is enabled. This helps drivers with vehicle interaction and be more aware of their surroundings. AR features also help to improve the parking experience in densely packed urban environments.

Percepio has released Tracealyzer 4.6 with official support for Zephyr RTOS and Microsoft Azure RTOS ThreadX. The new release also includes Percepio’s next generation trace recorder library with improved support for snapshot trace. Snapshot recording opens the door to using Percepio DevAlert, Percepio’s cloud service for monitoring application code executing in deployed IoT devices. The new trace recorder in Tracealyzer 4.6 is designed to be far easier to port to other software platforms, to allow efficient monitoring of deployed IoT systems and tracing of multi-core systems. The new recorder library features more efficient snapshot recording, where trace data is saved in a ring buffer on the target system, for both Zephyr and ThreadX, in addition to the previously supported streaming recording.

Funding

MORAI has secured a $20 million series B funding round, with investors including Korea Investment Partners, KB Investment, and the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), Naver’s D2 Startup Factory, Hyundai Motor Group’s ZERO1NE, Kakao Ventures, and Atinum Investment, bringing total funding to date to $25 million. With a U.S. office in the Bay Area, it plans to expand its global presence by establishing offices in Germany and Japan, and Singapore. The funding will also be used to apply its autonomous vehicle simulation technology to other verticals such as urban air mobility.

CogniFiber, a photonic computing company developing advanced in-fiber photonic processing systems, raised a $6 million Series A round of funding, as it seeks to open the path to break through current processing speed barriers. The company said in-fiber processing allows for the realization of a 100-fold boost in processing speed and efficiency. Beyond leaping over the physical limitations of semiconductors, fiber-based processing radically cuts the cost of computing, which demands 1% of the world’s electricity to operate and cool servers. This is even more important for edge micro centers where high performance needs to co-exist with limited power resources.

Mobile World Congress

Xilinx will be showcasing the breadth of its 5G O-RAN offerings. Demos will include a 5G O-RAN mMIMO radio 64T64R prototype with Keysight Technologies’ DU emulator, and an open 5G VRAN (virtualized radio access network) platform demo complete with a telco accelerator card and CU-DU units running to an AMD server. VRANs like these offer operators improved efficiency and flexibility to meet the growing performance and latency demands of 5G customers. Among other highlights, Xilinx is planning to demonstrate a Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC DFE-based C-band macro radio, showcasing 400MHz IBW performance with a high-power amplifier connected to it, and a 5G VRAN demo with a software provider, designed for private 5G networks.

People

Flex Logix Technologies has added new people to its management team. Randy Allen joins as vice president of software/softlogic; he has managed development of successful products in EDA, embedded software and HPC – he was the first VP of software at Cypress Semiconductor, served as chief architect at National Instruments, ran the advanced technology group at Synopsys, and founded two companies focused on advanced compilation. Allen is co-author of the graduate level textbook “Optimizing Compilers for Modern Architectures.” Co-founder Cheng Wang has been promoted to senior VP and CTO; and Mike Schroeder assumes the role of VP people.

