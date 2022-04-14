embedded news: Bosch acquires Five, Sony’s sports tech ambition - Embedded.com

This week’s roundup of embedded industry news and products below features: Andes Technology, Bosch, Cadence Design Systems, Excelmax, Five, GlobalFoundries, Hailo, Hawk-Eye Innovations, IBASE Technology, ITTIA, Marvell, nquiringMinds, Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF), Pulselive, Rohde & Schwarz, Siemens Digital Industries Software, Sony, TechWorks, Toshiba Teli, TriEye, Ultraleap, and the University of Oxford.

Bosch has acquired U.K. autonomous driving software startup Five for an undisclosed sum and will become part of Bosch’s cross-domain computing solutions division, where the two teams’ software engineering environments will be merged. For Bosch, this move is part of its mission toward consolidating its market position in software and automated driving. It recently also acquired Atlatec GmbH, a specialist in the field of high-resolution digital maps. This means Bosch can offer its customers many of the necessary building blocks for automated driving – from actuators, sensors, and maps to software and the engineering environment.

Marvell said it has more than doubled its growth year-over-year in cloud data center Ethernet switch port shipments, growing from 6% to 10% YOY, based on 650 Group’s quarterly switch report for Q4’21. It was strong specifically within the 50G SerDes segment of switches, deployed by the fast-growing cloud infrastructure market. To date, Marvell has shipped more than 3 million 400G switch ports, marking its growth momentum in cloud networking. The future architecture of the cloud data center will be more connected than ever – with optics forming the interconnect fabric. Marvell said it is positioned well as a semiconductor solutions’ partner of choice for the cloud.

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced that its new mPower digital solution for power integrity analysis of analog, digital and mixed-signal IC designs is now certified for digital analysis of designs using GlobalFoundries’ (GF) platforms. The mPower solution also enables comprehensive power, electromigration (EM) and voltage drop (IR) analysis. GF has qualified Siemens’ mPower Digital flow, and customers can request PDK support for any technology. Richard Trihy, vice president of design enablement, at GF, said, “It is exciting to see a new entrant into this critical EDA field of power integrity and Siemens’ new power analysis solution gives our customers more flexibility in meeting sign-off requirements.”

ITTIA has announced a security development lifecycle (SDL) platform for its ITTIA DB embedded data management software, conformant to the security principles of IEC/ISO 62443 part 4-1. ITTIA’s solutions have been hardened against a variety of device application security attacks and supports authentication and authorization to access device databases. ITTIA DB Security Expert Agent Library, DB SEAL, is an intelligent agent to protect the embedded data stored in ITTIA DB database and offer alternatives for a device to operate as soon as it senses an attack.

The Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF), a global member-driven technical standards development organization, has announced its new board of directors. The new board members who were voted to serve a two-year term were Alex Wight (Cisco Systems), Betty Zhao (Haier), Brian Bishop (Data Performance Consultancy Ltd), Brian Scriber (CableLabs), and Wouter van der Beek (Cascoda). The new board will continue the OCF’s work to enable internet of things (IoT) devices and services to communicate through a trusted open internet protocol (IP) framework which dynamically aligns with baselines for IoT security and privacy regulations, offering peace of mind and enriched experiences.

Sony’s sports business, which includes Hawk-Eye Innovations and Pulselive, has appointed two new executives to its C-suite to push for a more prominent role in sports technology. Michael Markovich and Tracey Kitt will assume the new positions of chief commercial officer and chief technology officer respectively. Hawk-Eye Innovations forms a key part of Sony sports’ businesses, delivering ‘best-in-class’ officiating, broadcast and digital solutions for sports events. Pulselive creates, develops and manages digital platforms that reach millions of sports fans every day, from rugby and cricket world cup websites to the U.K.’s premier league’s iOS and Android apps.

Andes Technology has partnered with Bangalore-based design services house Excelmax to represent, promote and support all Andes RISC-V products in India. Andes said favorable new government policies provide more incentives to home grown SoC design houses and international chipmakers to grow and pursue semiconductor design. Andes’ chairman and CEO Frankwell Lin said India’s SoC market and demand for CPU IP are growing so fast that it can’t be ignored. Excelmax was founded by industry experts in VLSI and embedded systems, focusing on ASIC/FPGA and embedded design.

Rohde & Schwarz has added a new enhanced dynamic front end to its R&S FSW signal and spectrum analyzer, which the company said now offers ‘unrivaled’ error vector magnitude (EVM) measurement accuracy for wideband modulated signals in the mmWave range. This makes the solution ideal for testing any high-end communication component or systems, including 5G NR FR2 or IEEE 802.11ay / ad chipsets, amplifiers, user equipment and base stations. EVM measurements are currently in high demand for 5G base station and component development at FR2 frequencies as well as for high frequency satellite applications.

Cadence Design Systems has unveiled a high-speed Ethernet controller IP family, which enables complete Ethernet subsystem solutions up to 800G along with Cadence SerDes PHY IP in 7nm, 5nm and 3nm process nodes. Optimized for power, performance and area (PPA), the low-latency, high-speed controller IP expands the company’s portfolio and is suited for a broad array of Ethernet applications in next-generation cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), and 5G infrastructures. Cadence said a number of customer engagements are underway, and there is strong market interest in the new product family.

TriEye, developer of short-wave infrared (SWIR) sensing technology, is collaborating with Toshiba Teli, a provider of integrated cameras for automation, to commercialize a SWIR camera for industrial-related processes and applications. They have successfully built an industrial oriented CMOS-based HD SWIR camera. Currently, industrial machine vision systems lack vital image data required for full-range functionality. This new integration will leverage TriEye’s SWIR sensing technology to provide vision systems with an additional layer of information. The partnership intends to make their solution available globally, introducing its advanced benefits to a wide range of verticals.

Embedded computing platform provider IBASE Technology has partnered with Hailo to launch its ASB210-953-AI edge AI computing system, based on the 11th Gen Intel Core U-Series (formerly Tiger Lake). It is targeted at smart artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) applications in multiple sectors, including smart cities, industry 4.0, and the automotive industry. Integrated with the Hailo-8 M.2 AI acceleration module, the ASB210-953-AI provides up to 26 Tera-Operations Per Second (TOPS) and high-power efficiency. Measuring 180x150x72mm (WxDxH), the compact system comes with flexible expansion supporting high-speed 5G connectivity and three M.2 modules – B-Key, E-Key and M-Key (with the Hailo-8 AI module installed).

Ultraleap has announced a hand tracking accessory for the Pico Neo 3 Pro and Pico Neo 3 Pro Eye headsets, available as a bundle through Schenker Technologies, Mace VL and VR Expert. Early access of the hand tracking accessory is available now for developers, evaluation, and proof of concepts. accessory for the Pico Neo 3 Pro consists of the Ultraleap Stereo IR 170 hand tracking camera in a bespoke mount, with its Gemini software pre-installed on the chosen headset. Unity and Unreal platforms are supported for the early access bundle, with more tooling options being created for the summer 2022 bundle launch.

The U.K.’s TechWorks, nquiringMinds and the University of Oxford have launched of the Secure Networking by Design (SNbD) project, aiming to make a significant future impact on the security of routers. SNbD intends to be a collaborative initiative with long-lasting legacy and will adopt an open-source style operation which accepts third party contributions. Routers are thought to account for over 75% of infected devices with infected routers posing greater threat than infected IoT devices or PCs. The SNbD project directly addresses this ‘hyper-scaling’ threat by combining recent advances in router security (ManySecured) built on a secure computing hardware platform (CHERI/Morello) to harden router and networking protections.

