embedded news: Cadence to buy OpenEye, plus more: embedded.com

A selection of news from the world of embedded, this week featuring Advantech, Ayla Networks, Cadence Design Systems, Cirrus Logic, EdgeCortix, Espressif Systems, Infineon Technologies, Lynceus, OpenEye Scientific Software, SmartCow, and Winbond Electronics Corporation.

OpenEye’s Orion platform. (Image: OpenEye Scientific Software)

Cadence Design Systems said it is acquiring OpenEye Scientific Software, Inc., a provider of computational molecular modeling and simulation software – the company is said to have pioneered physics-based approaches and the cloud-native Orion software platform to accelerate advances in human health. The growing utilization of computational techniques in drug discovery for pharmacology, chemical synthesis and drug screening to study the 3D structure of molecules is a major factor fostering the growth of global biosimulation. Biosimulations are a critical tool for pharmaceutical research, providing atomic-level insight into molecular interactions, and there’s growing demand for high-performance simulation of larger biological systems over longer time scales.

Ayla Networks announced that Espressif Systems will be an SoC partner for Ayla’s software on its Matter-compliant smart home chipsets and modules, to help speed up and simplify development of smart home devices compatible with the Matter connectivity standard. Matter is a unifying, IP-based connectivity protocol designed to make inter-operable devices from multiple brands that work together seamlessly in a single secure eco-system. Matter works with devices that support Wi-Fi and Thread/802.15.4 for communication and BLE for provisioning. The partnership between Ayla and Espressif aims to provide Matter-compliant software and hardware in a single package.

Infineon Technologies said its’ OPTIGA Trust M is the first security platform to receive the CLS-Ready certification, a scheme launched by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) in 2020. Based on four levels, CLS rates consumer IoT devices depending on their ability to withstand cyberattacks. This labeling provides end users with a visible security rating and helps them to easily identify products with higher security without having to deal with security jargon and specifications. Within the CLS-Ready initiative, smart product manufacturers can adopt hardware components, known as CLS-Ready platforms, that have passed the tests required for CLS Level 4 and integrate them into their commercial products.

Advantech has introduced two new LoRaWAN industrial sensing and I/O solutions. The WISE-2200-M is a LoRaWAN Modbus read/write communication device, supporting a maximum 128 address and 30 rule settings and can easily connect to Modbus sensors and meters for many different applications. The WISE-4610 advanced industrial LoRa/LoRaWAN wireless I/O Module features selectable private LoRa and LoRaWAN options. The application ready I/O module can be fitted with an IP65 enclosure and powered by solar rechargeable battery or 10~50VDC input. It also supports GPS, Galileo, BeiDou, GLONASS systems.

Winbond Electronics Corporation said its new package 100BGA LPDDR4/4X has achieved the JEDEC JED209-4 standard which covers energy conservation and carbon reduction. Now available in a space-saving 100BGA package measuring only 7.5 x 10mm2, the device is suited for IoT applications requiring higher throughput in a small package, allowing designers to reduce the PCB size for more compact designs. The LPDDR4/4X memory is available in density of 1Gb and 2Gb, supporting speeds of up to 4267Mbps. It is available in both single-die-package (SDP) with a 2Gb density and dual-die-package (DDP) with a 4Gb density.

SmartCow’s Ultron. (Image: SmartCow)

Taiwan based engineering company SmartCow has released Ultron, an Nvidia Jetson-based edge AI platform with sensor fusion capability on the edge for industrial applications. An all-in-one control software platform in Ultron combines a wide range of industrial functionalities such as machine vision, sensor fusion, AIoT, and robotics. The control software integrates I/O control, computer vision, video analytics, and Nvidia DeepStream by providing the necessary vision and sensor fusion capabilities in the form of function libraries, I/O blocks, and APIs that can be called up from Ultron, all configurable through a browser-based programming tool.

Akira Takata. (Image: EdgeCortix)

EdgeCortix has announced the appointment of Akira Takata, former CEO and president of MegaChips Corporation, to the role of semiconductor sector advisor on the EdgeCortix strategic advisory board (ESAB). The ESAB was created as a platform to enable exceptional business and thought leaders to provide EdgeCortix with guidance on core business and market strategies and product go-to-market initiatives based on their respective and unique areas of expertise. While at MegaChips, Takata-san played instrumental roles in key strategic acquisitions like that of SiTime in 2014 and Kawasaki Microelectronics in 2012.

David Park. (Image: Lynceus)

Lynceus has appointed EDA industry veteran David Park as its vice president of marketing. Park has over 20 years’ experience in the industry, most recently at PDF Solutions. Prior to that, he held a variety of marketing positions with Optimal+, Synopsys, and Cadence Design Systems. Park started his career in ASIC and board design with Rockwell International, followed by an applications’ engineering consultant role at Mentor Graphics that led to his career in enterprise software. He also currently serves as a board advisor to Voltaiq. Park holds a BSEE in electrical engineering from UC Irvine.

John Melanson, senior technical fellow at Cirrus Logic, has been granted his 500th U.S. patent: “Driver Circuitry and Operation” was granted on June 21, 2022. His core contributions are within the field of audio and electronics, particularly analog and mixed-signal technologies. His audio patents are instrumental to many of today’s most popular consumer and professional audio applications.

John Melanson. (Image: Business Wire)

His patents relating to LED lighting have positively impacted the environment through significant energy savings. His first patent in 1974 helped make modern keyboards possible. As a founding member of AudioLogic (later acquired by Cirrus Logic), Melanson pioneered the first use of low-power digital signal processors (DSPs) for hearing aids. He also received an Oscar in 2004 for his contributions to the evolution of digital audio editing for motion picture post-production. His work in algorithm development and implementation contributed to the active noise cancellation found in many smartphones and laptops today.