embedded news: CES 2022, quantum security and lidar - Embedded.com

A roundup of this week’s embedded news includes some of the preview announcements CES 2022, plus quantum security, lidar, and our top 10 articles of 2021, plus other news and products.

As we close out the year, we’ve been inundated with upcoming announcements scheduled to take place at the CES 2022 show in Las Vegas (though increasingly we are hearing more and more people are planning not to travel due to the rising cases of Covid-19).

While many announcements are not being made public until next week, we’ve selected some below that highlight a few companies and their launches. Meanwhile, on the web site, check out our article on Technology trends enabling demand for mass customization, as well as news from Cambridge Quantum (now called Quantinuum) on its Quantum Origin platform that uses the unpredictable nature of quantum mechanics to generate cryptographic keys seeded with verifiable quantum randomness, the new MIPI M-PHY v5.0 specification, a new silicon photonics lidar on chip, and the use of lidar sensors for remote mobile surveillance in France.

Plus, if you are curious, take a look at embedded’s top 10 articles of 2021, in which we look back at the year’s most read articles.

News & Products

Concept for seamless integration of lidar sensors in cars. (Image: Blickfield)

At CES 2022, Munich-based lidar technology developer Blickfield is launching its Percept software which turns raw point cloud data into actionable insights, within a web browser. Percept is designed to enable customers with little or no prior know-how in 3D data processing to be able to develop scalable solutions for a variety of purposes, such as crowd analytics, traffic management, and perimeter security. The company will also show a concept for the seamless integration of lidar sensors in cars, allowing for subtle incorporation with the vehicle through multiple mounting positions like the headlamps, rear combination lights, and side mirrors, to enable a 360-degree view to ensure full visibility,

Virtual image built with MORAI SIM. (Image: MORAI)

MORAI, the South Korean developer of full-stack autonomous driving simulation technology, is to unveil its MORAI SIM Cloud at CES 2022, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model of the existing MORAI autonomous driving simulator, MORAI SIM, that will allow users to perform simulation tests in the cloud without the process of installing any software onto local computers. The cloud-based method will play a key role in increasing test efficiency as it enables users to run a large number of simulation tests requiring multiple computers to run, with a single computer simultaneously. MORAI SIM Cloud will also offer a test automation feature, which automatically distributes test cases in a cloud environment to perform tests and generate finalized results. MORAI has more than 100 clients, including Hyundai Mobis, Naver Labs, and Samsung Engineering.

(Image: Somalytics)

Somalytics, a nanotechnology startup, claims a breakthrough miniature carbon-nanotube paper composite (CPCTM) capacitive sensor technology, to be demonstrated in two of its new products at CES 2022: a gesture monitor and a 3D floor mat. Its first-of-its-kind miniature sensor is flexible and highly sensitive to the human body. Mass production of its new capacitive sensors is expected to begin in 2022. Compared to existing capacitive sensors, Somalytics’ said its sensors are 100 times smaller and 10 times faster, with greater range for sensing proximity and pressure. With their sensitivity to human tissue, the sensors acknowledge human presence at up to 20 centimeters, working with any skin tone or eye shape, recognizing 3D gestures without need for any hand device, and are faster and better than infrared.

(Image: IMUZAK)

Another nanotechnology startup, Japan-based IMUZAK, will unveil its 3D free-floating display system that enables driver warnings to “pop up” in mid-air from the steering wheel. The system comes in the form of a 2.8-inch monitor, embedded in the steering wheel, and can send out any messages. This is enabled with the company’s proprietary microlens that can be placed directly in front of a source image to create a compact imaging system for tighter space. The microlens also lets source images through with a 98 percent clarity – compared to as low as 10 percent with some brands — resulting in exceptionally bright, high-resolution images with wide-angle viewing. The technology can be applied to create an “air-floating” car dashboard.

Funding

Voyant Photonics a spinout from the Columbia University of New York, has announced a series A funding round of $15.4 million. The company has developed expertise in silicon photonics, and hopes its early work in delivering a lidar on chip will pave the way for large-scale adoption of 3D sensing in the same way that CMOS image sensors enabled the accelerated growth of digital photography. The company said its solution radically reduces the size and manufacturing complexity of lidar. By leveraging commercially available and scalable semiconductor fabrication processes to combine thousands of optical and electrical components onto a single chip, Voyant said this enables mass production of lidar systems similar to other computer chips.

