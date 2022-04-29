embedded news: connected syringes, smart farms and more - Embedded.com

This week’s roundup of embedded industry news and products below features: Ambarella, Ambiq, Arioso Systems, Ayar Labs, Bosch Sensortec, DCD-SEMI, ETSI, IAR Systems, Imagination Technologies, indie Semiconductor, NP Plastibell, NTT DOCOMO, STMicroelectronics.

Imagination Technologies has signed a comprehensive licensing agreement with Ambarella, enabling access to various IMG B-Series multi-core GPUs, including the ASIL-B certifiable IMG BXS GPUs for safety-critical applications. The IMG BXS GPU will be integrated into Ambarella’s CV3 automotive AI domain controller SoC family, which enables robust advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and Level 2+ to Level 4 autonomous driving (AD) systems with greater levels of environmental perception in challenging lighting, weather and driving conditions for driver viewing as well as machine perception and decision making for autonomous driving.

(Image: Bosch Sensortec)

Bosch Sensortec is to acquire Arioso Systems to expand its expertise in MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) micro speakers and strengthen its market position in sensing solutions for consumer electronics and complement Bosch’s MEMS sensor portfolio for wearables and hearables. Arioso Systems emerged from the Fraunhofer IPMS and research activities at the BTU Cottbus-Senftenberg in 2019. Manufacturers of TWS (true wireless stereo) earphones and other hearable devices will benefit from sound generation with significant less power consumption and a smaller form factor, which means an expanded battery run time and easier system integration.

Chip-to-chip optical connectivity firm Ayar Labs announced $130 million in additional financing to drive the commercialization of its ‘breakthrough’ optical I/O solution, with investors including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nvidia, Applied Ventures LLC, GlobalFoundries, Intel Capital, and Lockheed Martin Ventures. Ayar Labs’ optical I/O solution eliminates the bottlenecks associated with system bandwidth, power consumption, latency, and reach, improving existing system architectures and enabling previously unrealizable solutions for artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing (HPC), cloud, telecommunications, aerospace, and remote sensing.

Infineon Technologies has introduced a new family of battery management ICs, including TLE9012DQU and TLE9015DQU, enabling an optimized solution for battery cell monitoring and balancing. The new ICs are a competitive system-level solution for battery modules, cell-to-pack and cell-to-car battery topologies. The devices are suitable for a wide range of industrial, consumer and automotive applications such as mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and battery-powered electric vehicles (BEV). Additional applications include energy storage systems and battery management systems for electric two- and three-wheelers.

(Image: DCD-SEMI)

DCD-SEMI, a developer of IP cores and system design house, has released its DI3CM-HCI controller IP to support MIPI I3C Basic v1.1.1 specifications with Host Controller Interface v1.1 specification. The company said its newest core offers a flexible multi-drop interface between a host processor and peripheral sensors to support the growing usage of sensors in embedded systems. The same I3C standardizes sensor communication, reduces the number of physical pins used in sensor system integration, and supports low-power, high-speed, and other critical features that are currently covered by I2C and SPI.

ETSI has released its first report on the role of hardware in the security of artificial intelligence (AI). The ETSI GR SAI 006 report gives an overview of the roles of general-purpose and specialized hardware, such as neural processors and neural networks, in enabling the security of AI. It identifies hardware vulnerabilities and common weaknesses in AI systems and outlines the mitigations available in hardware to prevent attacks, as well as general requirements on hardware to support the security of AI. The report also reviews possible strategies to encourage the use of AI in the protection of hardware and provides a summary of academic and industrial experience in hardware security for AI.

(Image: NP Plastibell)

NP Plastibell has developed a pre-filled connected syringe containing an NFC tag from STMicroelectronics and plans to further develop connected medical devices based on the ST25TV NFC tag IC. The tag can store information related to the medicine in the syringe, allowing patients and doctors and nurses to validate its legitimacy, view manufacturing history, see usage recommendations. ST helped NP Plastibell overcome various constraints linked to the NFC tag and the life cycle of pre-filled syringes, including sterilization of the syringe at temperatures above 130°C by autoclave without damaging the electronics.

(Image: IAR Systems / NTT DOCOMO – click to enlarge)

IAR Systems said its complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm has been used by NTT DOCOMO for the development of its smart agriculture support platform Farm Assist. Launched in 2019, Farm Assist collects data obtained from sensors installed in a farm via access points to a company’s cloud, enabling users to check and manage farm conditions using smartphones and PCs. Embedded Workbench was evaluated for its extremely fast compiling and checking features, which is essential to ensure the quality of the code.

Ambiq has opened a new technology design center in Singapore to expand its design, verification, and validation engineering teams, and serve as a regional hub to deliver its SPOT (subthreshold power optimized technology) enabled edge intelligent devices. Singapore distributed TraceTogether tokens enabled by Ambiq’s Apollo4 Blue SoC to combat COVID-19 through community contact tracing in June 2020.

(Image: indie Semiconductor)

indie Semiconductor has appointed Chet Babla as senior vice president of strategic marketing, responsible for expanding the company’s tier 1 and automotive OEM customer base as well as supporting product roadmap development. With over 25 years in the industry having started his career as a chip designer, he joins from Arm’s automotive business. Previous roles included product marketing and business development roles with Mediatek, CSR, Nortel Networks and GEC Plessey Semiconductors.

Agile Analog is to set up an engineering team in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company, which supplies configurable, process node-agnostic, analog IP building blocks for multiple semiconductor foundries and process nodes, is headquartered in Cambridge, England and also has a sales and engineering operation in Taiwan. Its Edinburgh office will utilize the expertise and talent pool available there in mixed signal design.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Skype

Pocket



Telegram

