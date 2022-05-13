embedded news: connecting IoT to cloud, 512 GB CXL DRAM, plus more - Embedded.com

This week’s roundup of embedded industry news and products below features: AMD Xilinx, Cadence Design Systems, Imagimob, MediaTek, NXP Semiconductors, Salience Labs, Samsung Electronics, Scala Computing, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, and Trameto.

STMicroelectronics has signed pacts with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure to bolster its offerings for securely connecting IoT devices to the cloud. A reference platform built around its STM32U5 microcontrollers and STSAFE-A110 secure element incorporated in these MCUs works in conjunction with AWS and Azure platforms to facilitate secure cloud connections for resource-constrained IoT devices. This reference implementation qualifies for the AWS FreeRTOS as well as Microsoft Azure RTOS & IoT middleware software platforms. It is also certified to work with Arm trusted-firmware for embedded systems (TF-M) services for embedded systems. Full story link here.

(Image: Mediatek)

MediaTek has unveiled its new Genio platform for AIoT devices and introduced the first chip in the family, the Genio 1200 for premium AIoT products. Genio is a complete platform stack for the AIoT with chipsets, open platform software development kits (SDKs) and a developer portal with comprehensive resources and tools. The CPU, GPU and AI processing unit (APU) in each Genio chipset work together to enhance intelligent autonomous capabilities at the edge and support high quality displays, cameras and more. Each chipset also offers support for the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth protocols to deliver seamless connectivity.

(Image: Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics announced what it said is the industry’s first 512-gigabyte (GB) Compute Express Link (CXL) DRAM. The new CXL memory packs 4x the memory capacity over the previous version, enabling a server to scale to tens of terabytes with one-fifth of the system latency. A new updated version of its open-source scalable memory development fit (SMDK) is also being launched – the toolkit allows the CXL memory expander to work seamlessly in heterogeneous memory systems — enabling system developers to incorporate CXL memory into various IT systems running AI, big data and cloud applications, without having to modify existing application environments.

(Image: NXP / Xiaomi)

NXP Semiconductors said its SN110 convergence eSIM solution is powering the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T smartphone. The SN110 features near-field communications (NFC) and embedded secure element to enable advanced functionality such as secure mobile transit, payment and smart access, in addition to cellular connectivity through GSMA-accredited consumer eSIM. The monolithic solution makes it easier for device manufacturers like Xiaomi to bring consumers remote SIM provisioning and over-the-air updates with multiple mobile network operator subscriptions available on the same device. The SN110 security includes Common Criteria EAL6+ certifications in accordance with the GSMA CC protection profile, GP (Global Platform) and the GSMA Accreditation Scheme.

(Image: AMD Xilinx)

AMD said its Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC has enabled development of multiple Evenstar radio units (RUs) to expand 4G/5G global mobile network infrastructure. The Evenstar program, led by Meta Connectivity, is a collaborative initiative between operators and technology partners to build adaptable, efficient and metaverse-ready radio access network (RAN) reference designs for 4G and 5G networks in the Open RAN ecosystem. The RUs provide flexibility to meet a wide range of requirements including 4G/5G, mmWave, and sub-6GHz using the same foundational hardware. The ability to address diverse radio configurations and emerging standards allows radio vendors to react quickly to new market opportunities.

(Image: Imagimob / TI)

Imagimob has announced tinyML for two new applications based on mmWave radar sensors from Texas Instruments, fall detection and gesture recognition. The fall detection algorithm uses a low-cost, low-power radar sensor placed on the wall in a room or an appliance, and the tinyML will detect if a person in the room falls down. The gesture recognition application recognizes six different predefined gestures that can be used for human machine interfaces in automotive and industrial settings. The two applications are included in the platform as starter projects in the free download at Imagimob’s website, where users can be up and running in minutes developing and testing the applications.

Energy harvesting power management IC (PMIC) startup Trameto said it has closed a second round of seed funding from u-blox and the Development Bank of Wales. The amount was not disclosed, but the company hasd previously raised a total of $500k. Tony Milbourn, corporate strategy at u-blox, commented, “Trameto has a clear vision to help manufacturers adopt an alternative approach to powering IoT devices. Unlike existing energy harvesting techniques that require significant design effort for different harvester types, OptiJoule [Trameto’s PMIC] autonomously adapts to any, many, and multiple harvester technologies.”

Photonic computing startup Salience Labs has raised an $11.5 million seed round to develop its hybrid photonic–electronic chip, to target AI inference acceleration in applications requiring low latency. This includes robotics, vision systems, and healthcare. Salience, a spin–out established in 2021 from the Universities of Oxford and Münster, is targeting an order of magnitude increase in performance versus today’s electronic chips. Its amplitude–based approach enables clocking the chip at tens of gigahertz, and the ability to easily perform multiple computations simultaneously using different wavelengths of light (up to 64 vectors can be stacked using this technique). The result is very high bandwidth compute suitable for AI acceleration at low latency. Full story here.

Scala Computing, a specialist in high performance computing (HPC) on the cloud, said that Zebra Technologies has successfully deployed Cadence tools in a collaborative design program with one of its key technology partners using the Scala Compute Platform (SCP) for computer-aided engineering. This enables Zebra and its joint development manufacturers to collaborate on the cloud with designers across geographic locations. “By using the Scala Compute Platform for CAE, we were able to leverage the same design database and versions of the Cadence tools, shortening our design time with local and remote teams and enabling faster time to market,” said Ray Madaia, director of engineering, Zebra Technologies.

