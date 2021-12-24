embedded news: DAC and EDA trends, RISC-V reaches adolescence - Embedded.com

A roundup of this week’s embedded news includes podcasts featuring interviews with Joe Sawicki of Siemens post- DAC, and a report on the RISC-V Summit plus news of products, funding and people.

Following the 58th Design Automation Conference (DAC) earlier this month in San Francisco, we have two podcasts: in the first, embedded edge with Nitin , Joe Sawicki of Siemens talks about EDA trends and why he thinks digitalization in the semiconductor industry will drive massive industry growth in the years ahead. In the second half of this episode, MikroElektronika’s founder Neb Matic talks about a world first hardware-as-a-service offer for the embedded industry, offering a real time, remote, visual development environment for just $4 a day. Listen to the podcast here.

Hardware-as-a-service offer from MikroElektronika

In the second podcast, EE Times On Air, my colleague Brian Santo talked to analyst Kevin Krewell of Tirias Research, who gave an overview of happenings at the RISC-V Summit, which was co-located with DAC. In the podcast, “RISC-V Reaches Adolescence”, Krewell outlines some of the announcements and where we are at with RISC-V. He commented, “This was a big summit for them. I haven’t been able to dig into the specifications yet that they’ve ratified. But expect the 2022 year coming forward, they’re going to focus on getting the software tools and developing the software ecosystem around what they’ve now ratified. So that’s their big thrust for next year. You got a number of different performance cores and different levels. You’ve got lots of different types of design activity going on in the ecosystem, some very bright people involved. So I think it’s very robust at this point.”

In this round up, you’ll find news below from Renesas Electronics, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Rohde & Schwarz, Semtech, Direct Insight, Cadence Design Systems, and congatec.

And on the web site, check out our most recent news, products and articles, which include:

News & Products

Renesas Electronics has completed its acquisition of Israeli Wi-Fi chipset developer Celeno Communications for $315 million in cash. Founded in 2005 by Gilad Rozen, Celeno offers a range of advanced Wi-Fi chipsets and software for Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, targeting high-performance home networks, smart buildings, enterprise and industrial markets. Its products are deployed in home gateways, routers, set-top boxes, Wi-Fi extenders, IoT hubs, small cells, hotspots and industrial Wi-Fi devices. Renesas said the acquisition will enhance its connectivity portfolio, complementing its own low-power MCU/MPU/SoC processors, wireless ICs, sensors and power management technologies.

Image: Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies has launched its new AIROC Bluetooth LE and 802.15.4 family to help companies quickly bring low-power, high-performing Matter products to market. The AIROC CYW30739 Bluetooth LE & 802.15.4 SoC is a reliable, secure and scalable solution to connect low-power devices in the smart home. The combination of complementary Bluetooth LE and 802.15.4 protocols enhances the performance of smart home products with seamless interoperability, while enabling end-to-end encrypted communication between individual devices in a Matter network. Infineon’s AIROC SoC features a low-power radio, which is a key component in low-power multi-protocol systems with rock solid connectivity.

Image: NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors announced the extension of its S32G vehicle network processors family with the introduction of the S32G3 Series with four initial devices. Software and pin-compatible with the popular S32G2 Series launched into full production in Q2 2021, these new devices offer up to 2.5x more applications processing performance, on-chip system memory and networking than the current highest-performance S32G2 Series device to enable more ECU consolidation and support intelligent software-defined vehicles. The S32G family of devices is supported by a broad and growing partner ecosystem offering operating systems, virtualization, execution environments, applications software, boards, software tools, engineering services, deep-dive training and cloud services.

STMicroelectronics said multiple STM32 microcontrollers (MCUs) are in the “Switchback” battlebot, which is premiering on the Discovery Channel in January 2022. The 250-pound battlebot, designed to win robot battles by hitting opponent robots really, really hard, and breaking them apart with the drum spinner, uses five heavy-duty electronic speed controllers with open-source firmware, implemented with STM32 MCUs. REV Robotics chose the controllers for their durability and REV’s familiarity with the ST microcontrollers inside, which helps the team make firmware changes to the MCUs quickly.

Rohde & Schwarz announced availability of test solutions for Broadcom 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E chipsets, which operate in the 6 GHz band. The R&S CMP180 wireless device test platform has been qualified for characterizing Broadcom 6 GHz Wi-Fi chipsets at the RF level for tests such as error vector magnitude (EVM), timing measurements and spectrum emission compliance. Rohde & Schwarz also provides a wireless manufacturing software for Broadcom 6 GHz Wi-Fi chipsets and service solutions to OEMs and ODMs.

Image: Semtech

Semtech Corporation announced a collaboration with Spanish utility metering systems provider Arson Metering, in which the latter is utilizing Semtech’s LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN standard for its new smart gas metering sensor solution. With LoRaWAN connectivity, sensors can detect dangerous levels of methane in gas, wirelessly send a notification to a mobile device and then immediately shut off gas supply. The sensor solution is universal in which it can read all types of water and gas meters from all manufacturers. Spanish gas provider Nortegas has validated the use of LoRaWAN to provide reliable connectivity to end customers, enabling customers to be notified via a mobile app in case of a situation involving excessive methane concentration.

Technical systems integrator and reseller Direct Insight has developed a board support package (BSP) which enables the use of QNX 7 with the Boundary Devices’ Nitrogen 8M board, an Arm-based single board computer (SBC) designed to leverage the full capabilities of NXP’s i.MX8M Mini Quad processor. Designed for mass production with a guaranteed 10 year lifespan, FCC pre-scan results, and a stable supply chain, the Nitrogen 8M is optionally available with versions that are conformally-coated and meet industrial temperature ranges. It can fully customized for cost optimization and industrialization.

Funding

Kandou, developer of chip-to-chip link solutions, recently closed a $75 million funding round, taking its total investment to date to $207.8 million. The proceeds will be used to ramp production of its first silicon product, Matterhorn, a USB-C multiprotocol retimer solution with USB4 support for consumer and networking applications for electronic devices. Matterhorn is in volume production on TSMC’s N16 advanced FinFET technology. Funds also will be used for ongoing product and technology roadmaps, including new silicon products and Chord signaling intellectual property (IP) for ultra-short reach and long-reach signaling applications.

People

Anirudh Devgan

Anirudh Devgan, president and CEO of Cadence Design Systems, has been selected to receive the 2021 Phil Kaufman Award for Distinguished Contributions to Electronic System Design. Devgan is being honored for his extensive contributions to electronic design automation (EDA). He is widely recognized as a leading authority in parallel and distributed computing and has made a broad impact in fields ranging from circuit simulation to statistical design and optimization, physical design and signoff, verification and hardware platforms, and system design and analysis. His groundbreaking contributions include not just the development of algorithms, but also successfully bringing to market commercial solutions that have gained widespread customer adoption throughout the industry.

congatec has announced a new leadership team: Dirk Haft takes over from Jason Carlson as CEO, Daniel Jürgens has joined as new CFO, and Gerhard Edi, previously CTO, will assume a newly created position of CSO (chief strategy officer), and Konrad Garhammer becomes CTO. The aim of the new team is to accelerate internationalization, make the supply chain even more reliable and efficient, and generate further growth in new markets such as functional safety and critical infrastructures, which require congatec to build up new competencies in both software and manufacturing.

