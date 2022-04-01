embedded news: EDA, vision processing, SOMs and memory - Embedded.com

This week saw Synopsys announce a pay-as-you-go EDA in the cloud service, which you can read about in detail here. The new service will provide access to a suite of its cloud-optimized design and verification products with pre-optimized infrastructure on Microsoft Azure, or customers can also bring their own cloud and access the EDA tools.

On Monday, I also moderated a GSA event on the European Chips Act, in which I had a great chat with Lars Reger, CTO of NXP Semiconductors. The key takeaways from the event can be found here.

In recent stories, we reported on ZF taking a six percent stake in South Korean software firm StradVision, a vision processing technology company, to enhance its portfolio of automated driving perception software.

AI accelerator startup Syntiant closed a funding round of $55 million, bringing the company’s total raise to around $100 million, and it also announced it shipped more than 20 million of its neural decision processor chips to date, making it one of the few edge AI chip startups shipping in substantial volumes today.

Check out all the latest technical articles, blogs, news, and products on embedded.com to get a picture of the latest developments in the industry. In the roundup below, companies featured include Samsung Electronics, Western Digital, Thundercomm, Flex Logix Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, KIOXIA, Infineon Technologies, Alma Technologies, and FRAMOS.

News

Thundercomm has launched its latest SOM (system on module) products including TurboX C7230, C6490, CM4290/C4290, and T62, expanding the SOM portfolio for smart camera, mobile terminals and 5G connectivity. The newly released TurboX C7230 is a smart camera SOM powered by premium-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon QCS7230 processor. TurboX C6490 is a high performance AIoT SOM for industrial handheld devices, industrial robots, service robots, drones, kiosk and digital signage. TurboX T62 series cellular modules support both 5G Sub-6 GHz and SA/NSA mode and can help ODM/OEMs launch 5G devices efficiently and applied to CPE/MIFI/industrial routers, mission-critical applications and remote medical devices.

Flex Logix Technologies has announced production availability of its InferX X1M boards. At roughly the size of a stick of gum, the new InferX X1M boards pack high performance inference capabilities into a low-power M.2 form factor for space and power constrained applications such as robotic vision, industrial, security, and retail analytics. The boards are optimized for large models and megapixel images at batch=1. This provides customers with the high-performance, low-power object detection and other high-resolution image processing capabilities needed for edge servers and industrial vision systems.

NXP Semiconductors has announced a new device in its EdgeLock secure authenticator family to help ensure security across multiple standards in various IoT ecosystems. The new EdgeLock A5000 is a scalable solution for authentication applications where security is crucial throughout the product lifecycle, including many IoT use cases, as well as smart city infrastructure and connected industrial equipment. Providing a highly secure, Common Criteria EAL6+ AVA_VAN.5 (up to the OS) certified solution to enable authentication mechanisms, EdgeLock A5000 offers a turnkey authentication plug-in with any type of microcontroller, microprocessor or connectivity platform, such as Wi-Fi SoC.

KIOXIA has started sampling its new automotive Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Ver. 3.1 embedded flash memory devices. The new line-up utilizes the company’s BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and is available in capacities from 64 gigabytes (GB) to 512GB to support the various requirements of evolving automotive applications that elevate driver experiences. Both the sequential read and sequential write performance of the new device are significantly improved by approximately 2.2x and 6x, respectively, over previous generation devices, which contribute to faster system startup and OTA (over-the-air) updates.

Infineon Technologies has launched a complete power management offering for compute servers based on Intel’s Sapphire Rapids compute processing units (CPU). This new “pick-and-place” solution utilizes several Infineon power management devices and technologies that deliver optimum power efficiency and performance, including XDP digital multiphase controllers, OptiMOS integrated power stages and OptiMOS IPOL voltage regulator. The company said the new solutions combine its software-defined digital controllers with best-in-class integrated power stage and POL converter to deliver outstanding energy efficiency and overall system performance.

(Image: Alma Technologies)

Alma Technologies has announced its UHT-DSC-E and UHT-DSC-D DSC 1.2b encoder and decoder IP cores that enable the transport of high-definition content with up to 10K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, high dynamic range and high color depth through existing interfaces, such as VESA DisplayPort, MIPI DSI and HDMI 2.1. Extending its image and video compression family of JPEG, JPEG 2000 and H.264 IP, the new cores for DSC 1.2b are self-contained, CPU-less, complete hardware implementations and are available either in RTL source code, or as pre-synthesized netlists for all major FPGA vendor devices.

FRAMOS has introduced the smallest in its D400 series cameras, the new Intel RealSense D405 depth camera, a compact, short-range stereo camera with sub-millimeter accuracy. It operates in a range of 7 cm to 50 cm and achieves minimum object detection of up to 0.1 mm at 7 cm. At a distance of 25 cm, depth accuracy is better than 0.7%. A USB 3.1 interface and multiple mounting threads allow for easy integration. Its power consumption in streaming mode is 1.55 W while only 35 mW in standby mode. It is suited for robotics applications requiring precise depth sensing at close ranges from 7 cm to 50 cm, and smart farming.

