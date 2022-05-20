embedded news: edge AI and vision latest, plus more - Embedded.com

This week’s roundup of embedded industry news and products below features news from the Embedded Vision Summit in Santa Clara, CA, U.S., plus: Andes Technology, Arasan, Blaize, Cadence Design Systems, CommAgility, Crypto Quantique, EnSilica, Halodi Robotics, Imagination Technologies, Immervision, Innovatrics, KPIT Technologies, PaddlePaddle, Picocom, Radisys, Renesas Electronics, Visidon.

At the Embedded Vision Summit, Blaize won the 2022 Edge AI and Vision product of the year for best edge AI processor, for its Blaize Pathfinder P1600 embedded system on module (SoM). Other winners were:

Honorable mention, edge AI processor: CEVA —NuePro-M

—NuePro-M Best edge AI software or algorithm: Sequitur Labs —EmSPARK Security Site 3.0

—EmSPARK Security Site 3.0 Best edge AI developer tool: Edge Impulse —EON compiler

—EON compiler Best automotive solution: Synopsys —DesignWare ARC EV7xFS processor IP for functional safety

—DesignWare ARC EV7xFS processor IP for functional safety Best enterprise edge AI end product: Grabango —Grabango’s checkout-free technology

—Grabango’s checkout-free technology Best consumer edge AI end product: OrCam Technologies—OrCam Read

At the same event, in the 2022 Vision Tank competition, the annual startup competition showcasing best new ventures using visual AI and computer vision in their products, Hummingbirds AI won the judge’s choice award and Oculi won the audience choice award.

Hummingbirds AI is a computer vision hub creating privacy-first solutions for security and efficiency of enterprises, including GuacamoleID, a “FaceID for computers.” As a cloud-independent app, it’s an on-device authentication tool using video-based biometrics for authenticating workers or customers.

Oculi is putting the “human eye” in AI, offering a path to optimal machine vision based on its OCULI SPU, which it said is the only software-defined vision sensor on a single chip that delivers actionable data with up to 30x improvement in the fundamental power-latency trade off.

(Image: Renesas)

Renesas Electronics announced that the security engine of its RA Family of 32-bit Arm Cortex-M microcontrollers (MCUs) has been certified by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cryptographic Algorithm Verification Program (CAVP). The drivers to utilize the certified SCE9 Protected Mode are included in the RA Family Flexible Software Package (FSP) v3.6.0 and later. NIST CAVP certification provides independent verification of the correct implementation of the cryptographic algorithms, which is vital to ensure connectivity interoperability.

Cadence Design Systems announced that its digital full flow achieved certification for the GlobalFoundries (GF) 12LP/12LP+ process platforms to advance the design of aerospace, hyperscale computing, AI, mobile and consumer applications. The certification confirms that the Cadence digital full flow has met all of GF’s accuracy, integration and quality of results (QoR) criteria specified for the 12LP/12LP+ process platforms, enabling mutual customers to reach power, performance, and area (PPA) goals faster and to deliver new products to market with shorter design cycles.

(Image: CommAgility)

CommAgility, a Wireless Telecom Group brand, has introduced a new four-channel small cell platform, the SC-RF4-5Gn78, a standalone 5G small cell gNodeB platform for high-performance 5G applications, such as industrial private networks, cloud applications, and video streaming. The complete baseband and RF small cell solution combines its SmallCellPHY-5G and SmallCellSTACK-5G software along with baseband and RF hardware based on NXP’s Layerscape and Layerscape access SoCs. The platform includes four high-quality, flexible RF channels, each offering up to 100 MHz bandwidth, enabling 4×4 MIMO downlink operation and delivering gigabit throughput.

Picocom, a 5G Open RAN baseband semiconductor and software specialist, announced that through close partnership with Radisys, they are delivering joint 5G Open RAN platforms to customers based on Picocom’s PC802 small cell SoC and Radisys’ Connect RAN 5G software. The PC802 flexible, low power device is targeted at a new breed of 5G NR Open RAN products. The current PC802-based interoperability milestone is based on the O-RAN split 7.2 architecture. It includes the Radisys Connect RAN 5G software (Layer 2 and Layer 3) running on an x86-based server, interfacing to the Picocom Layer 1 (L1) with the Small Cell Forum FAPI interface.

Biometric technology firm Innovatrics and Blaize have partnered to deliver ready-to-use facial recognition solutions for access control and public security applications. Innovatrics’ SmartFace Embedded can efficiently run time-critical operations such as face detection, facial landmarks, and face template extraction through on-edge or on-chip processing. Since host processors are not needed with the Blaize Pathfinder P1600 SoM, users can simply plug them in and instantly use them for their specific use case.

(Image: Immervision)

Immervision announced its vision system, which can handle both human and computer vision, was chosen by Halodi Robotics to provide its next generation vision system for a humanoid service robot platform. Robots can now navigate within hospitals or dangerous workplaces, and the vision system can be customized to the environment and specific tasks. The vision system will enable Halodi Robotics robots to better perceive their environment, collect better quality vision data for AI/ML pipelines, as well as providing an immersive VR experience to the operator of the robots.

Imagination Technologies and PaddlePaddle have launched a ‘Hardware Ecosystem Co-creation Program’ at the WAVE SUMMIT 2022 in Beijing. The collaboration will support chip and application developers in creating fully optimized solutions with greater ease for a range of deep-learning-based implementations. Imagination and PaddlePaddle have jointly optimized the full stack solution from model to IP, built a Model Zoo offering reference solutions to platforms and end customers.

Finland based image and video processing company Visidon has also partnered with Imagination Technologies for development of deep-learning-based super resolution solutions for embedded applications across mobile, DTV and automotive markets. This will allow users to upscale low-resolution images and videos up to 4K and 8K, through advanced algorithms, using the IMG Series4 NNA.

Arasan has announced availability of its second generation of CAN IP for the CAN 2.0 and CAN FD specifications. The controllers have been rearchitected and upgraded to lower power consumption and area, which make them suitable for FPGA applications in addition to Arasan’s primary ASIC IP market. The IP controller core is fully programmable up to 1 Mbps for CAN 2.0 and multiple devices and can be easily integrated with the host processor using standard AMBA AHB/AXI interfaces.

(Image: Crypto Quantique)

Crypto Quantique has announced a global partnership with Andes Technology, which includes joining the AndeSentry security framework, to provides a variety of security solutions for Andes’ RISC-V processors. The two hope to bring customer an industrial-grade cyber-security solution for RISC-V based devices.

KPIT Technologies, a developer and integrator of software for automotive and mobility companies, has established a new software excellence center in Michigan, U.S., to support software-defined vehicle development for mobility OEMs and Tier 1s within the U.S.

RF and mixed signal ASIC specialist EnSilica is to list on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market, raising £6 million (US$ 7.4 million) at a valuation of £37.6 million (US$ 46.6 million). The company designs ASICs for system developers working across the automotive, satellite and healthcare sectors.

