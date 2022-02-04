embedded news: Podcast on lidar & connected cars, plus Raspberry Pi - Embedded.com

In our latest podcast we look at what’s happening in the lidar industry, covering recent developments plus an interview with Ted Tewkesbury, CEO of Velodyne Lidar. He explains why it’s an exciting time for the lidar industry, and why he’s bullish about this sector. In the podcast, I also talk to Sarah Tatsis, senior vice president for the Ivy platform development at BlackBerry; she explains more about Ivy, the company’s hardware agnostic intelligent vehicle data platform it co-developed with Amazon Web Services, and which it showed at CES for the first time on physical hardware with the aim of showing how AI-based decisions would impact in-car experiences.

You can hear both interviews on the latest embedded edge with Nitin podcast, entitles, “Lidar aims for ubiquity, plus hardware agnostic connected car platforms”.

Also, this week Raspberry Pi brought its 64-bit OS out of beta and available for wider use.

In other news we didn’t get a chance to cover in full but worth mentioning, Cisco made announced what it said are the industry’s first high-end Wi-Fi 6E access points, private 5G for the enterprise as a managed service, and new high-powered Catalyst 9000X series switches with Cisco Silicon One, featuring its Q200 ASICs which it said delivers on the promise of a converged switching and routing silicon architecture.

In articles, you’ll find the top 5 predictions for eFPGA in 2022, a look at multi-interface multi-protocol system-level verification IP in HPC processor design stretches emulation, and an article on optimizing the TIA interfaces of LIDAR systems.

News and products featured on the web site this week, include a collaboration between Adacore and Ferrous Systems to develop a Rust toolchain for mission- and safety-critical applications, Intrinsic Semiconductor Technologies with its development in RRAM for embedding into non-volatile memory at scale, plus Metalenz with its new polarization sensor.

In news below, we feature Microchip Technology, InnovationLab, Sigfox, u-blox, Arasan Chip Systems, Impulse Embedded, Global Telecom, Review Display Systems, VITA, TDK Corporation, and Codasip.

Microchip Technology has announced its LAN9668 family of time-sensitive networking (TSN) Ethernet switching devices delivering IEEE standards-compliant features in what it said is the industry’s first switching solution enabling lower latency data traffic flows and greater clock accuracy. Complementing the LAN9668x is its newly released LAN8814 quad-port Gigabit Ethernet PHY transceiver. Microchip’s Ethernet Switch API (MESA) and PHY API (MEPA) provide designers the freedom and flexibility to develop a comprehensive, user-friendly function library that is operating-system independent. The LAN9668 and LAN8814 scalable TSN chipsets are supported by Microchip’s software framework and provide the lowest latency and end-to-end transmission of communication traffic.

Printed electronics from lab to fab expert InnovationLab has announced a battery monitoring solution for automotive applications, BaMoS. This uses ultra-thin printed pressure and temperature sensors to capture detailed battery data down to the individual cell level, which can be used to extend battery lifetime by up to 40%. Placed between individual battery cells, ultra-thin printed sensor foils capture detailed cell-level pressure and temperature data. As battery cells expand and contract during the charge-discharge cycle, the pressure-sensitive foil can monitor this ‘breathing’, to measure the state of charge, detect any irregular behavior, and prevent overcharging.

IoT network provider Sigfox is seeking a buyer, following its filing for a receivership/rehabilitation proceeding with continuation of activity by the Commercial Court of Toulouse, France. The main reason is the “slower-than-expected adoption cycle for its technology.” It cites the effect on the IoT sector from the Covid-19 pandemic crisis, slowing down activity over the past two years and putting pressure on the electronic components market. It said these factors combined have strongly impacted the company’s financial situation, in particular its debt level, which now makes it difficult to speed up the development of Sigfox and its worldwide recognized technology in an increasingly competitive market.

u-blox has announced its IoT certificate manager, a new security service that continuously renews device credentials in a fully automated mode. Certificate lifecycle control targets IoT devices that integrate with leading IoT cloud platforms including the AWS IoT Core, Azure IoT Hub, and DPS services. While these take charge of device management and data aggregation, the u-blox service provides an effortless, secure, and cost-effective way to manage the X.509 certificates required for device authentication. It eliminates the task of manually managing credential renewal on thousands of devices and helps eliminate errors that can occur during manual operation on large IoT deployments.

Arasan Chip Systems has launched its MIPI DSI-2 with seamlessly integrated VESA DSC IP, the latter being compliant with the VESA DSC 1.2 specifications. As part of its Total MIPI Display IP, this provides an end-to-end solution enabling visually lossless compression for displays requiring high bandwidth and optimum power efficiency. Arasan’s solution is seamlessly integrated and highly interoperable with low gate count, low latency, and reduced memory size implementations and provides real-time compression of high-definition streams up to 8K in resolution. The core accepts inputs of 8, 10, 12, 14, or 16 bits per pixel in either RGB or YCbCr format (4:4:4 or 4:2:2). The DSC encoder/decoder core incorporates industry-standard interfaces for host setup and control, video input and output, and audio input and output.

Impulse Embedded said it can now supply the RSC100, Arm-based edge embedded PC featuring the Hailo-8 AI accelerator. This is a streamlined processing unit for AI applications that can offer up to 26 TOPs of int-8 performance in a cost-effective, power-efficient unit, suited for a wide range of uses including public safety, smart factory, agriculture and intelligent transportation. The system chassis is made up of aluminium and heavy-duty steel with an IP40 rating and supports a wide operating temperature of -20°C to +70°C, ideal for use in harsh, industrial environments. The edge device is kitted out with dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, an M.2 3052 B-key slot which can be used to install a 5G module and two full-size miniPCIe slots for expansion. The RSC100 also has seven SMA antenna breakout holes.

Wireless technology firm Global Telecom released its Mercury series of tri-connectivity modules –custom-designed modules enabling connectivity to satellite, cellular and private networks (also known as Band 53), plus Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. This tri-connectivity is critical for fast data upload and download for IoT networks that require low latency and near-instant data throughput. The Mercury series is ideal for electric vehicles, video monitoring devices for first responders and security teams requiring real-time, high-quality video and audio, implanted medical devices that analyze critical patient data and connect with doctors or ambulances as needed, and remote operations access that need exact synchronization to work properly.

Embedded systems and display solutions provider, Review Display Systems said it has achieved accreditation to ISO13485:2016 medical device quality management system standard. Accreditation to ISO13485 enables RDS to actively partner with med-tech businesses to provide medical device design, development, and product manufacturing. ISO13485:2016 has been implemented to support medical device manufacturers in designing and developing quality management systems that establish and maintain the effectiveness of their processes and procedures. The standard ensures consistent design, development, production, installation, and delivery of medical devices that are safe for their intended purpose.

People

Dean Holman

VITA, the trade association for standard computing architectures serving critical embedded systems industries has announced Dean Holman is its new president and executive director. Jerry Gipper will continue as VITA’s marketing director. Holman began participating in VITA in 2004 as technical editor of the VITA 46 VPX working group while at Mercury Systems. He was elected as chairman of the VITA Standards Organization (VSO) in 2011. The new role will allow Holman to leverage over three decades of leadership in the aerospace and defense industry to advance the development, publication, and adoption of next generation standards.

TDK Corporation announced that David Horsley has been elected a 2022 Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Fellow. Horsley is a co-founder and CTO of Chirp Microsystems, now part of InvenSense, a TDK Group company. He also served as a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at UC Davis since 2003, after earning a B.S. degree, an M.S. degree, and a Ph.D. degree in mechanical engineering, all at UC Berkeley. Horsley has 21 issued and licensed U.S. patents and 11 pending patent applications. He has also recently been named as an inductee into the 2021 MEMS and Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) Hall of Fame and is a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors since 2020.

David Higham

Codasip has appointed Dave Higham as the its vice president of functional safety. The company said his in-depth expertise in standards for functional safety and security will accelerate the application of Codasip’s RISC-V processor IP and Studio custom processor designer tools in the automotive and industrial sectors. Higham will directly support customers, particularly within areas such as connected and autonomous vehicles. His expertise in the development of key industry specification ISO 26262 is of importance, but his role is broader than that, reflecting how functional safety and security (such as ISO 21434) are key in many areas of technology.

