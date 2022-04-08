embedded news: smart displays, smart badges and more - Embedded.com

This week’s roundup of embedded industry news and products below features: Brainchip, SiFive, e-peas, SEGGER, Dhyan, Senet, Bosch Sensortec, MikroElektronika, MIPI Alliance, StorCentric, Infrafon, Sequans Communications, Andes Technology, and IAR Systems.

BrainChip and SiFive said they have combined their respective technologies to offer chip designers optimized AI/ML edge compute, aimed at companies looking to seamlessly integrate an optimized processor to dedicated ML accelerators. BrainChip’s Akida is an advanced neural networking processor architecture that brings AI to the edge with high performance, ultra-low power, and on-chip learning. SiFive Intelligence solutions with their configurable multi-core, multi-cluster capable design, integrate software and hardware to accelerate AI/ML applications.

(Image: e-peas)

e-peas has added three new constant voltage power management ICs (PMICs) for implementing intermittent input energy harvesting systems. The AEM00330, AEM00300, and AEM00940 all have complete storage element versatility, allowing them to be applied to energy harvesting implementations with single and dual cell supercapacitors, Li-Ion, LiFePO4, Li-Po, NiCd, thin film batteries and solid-state batteries. Each of them has selectable and adjustable storage element protection mechanisms, covering over-charge and over-discharge.

(Image: SEGGER)

SEGGER’s Embedded Studio for Arm Version 6 now offers real-time memory management which improves efficiency and response time for allocating and freeing up memory, enabling hard real-time to applications written in C++. This brings Embedded Studio for Arm to the same level as the recently announced Embedded Studio Version 6 for RISC-V, and now supports development for any Arm-based microcontroller, including Cortex-M, Cortex-A/R, and legacy cores Arm7, Arm9 and Arm11.

IoT device management firm Dhyan has announced a turnkey solution partnership with cloud software platform provider Senet to manage smart streetlights powered by Senet’s LoRaWAN network service. With interoperability testing completed, the turnkey solution claims to make it easy to add smart streetlights to existing LoRaWAN networks such as those deployed for water utility advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) projects or other municipal and enterprise applications.

Bosch Sensortec has introduced the BMP581 barometric pressure sensor, which couples low power consumption with accuracy to provide altitude tracking in wearables, hearables or IoT devices. This capability makes it ideal for applications such as fitness tracking, fall detection, indoor localization and navigation, enabling new use cases that the company said were previously impossible. The sensor can noticeably improve flight stability and landing accuracy in drones, and help detect water levels in household appliances to avoid flooding.

(Image: Bosch Sensortec)

(Image: MIKROE)

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) has unveiled mikromedia, a portfolio of over 100 smart display development boards that enable multimedia applications to be built simply and quickly, with a wide range of sizes, styles and touchscreen options. Mikromedia TFT LCDs are offered from 2.8in diagonal (mikromedia 3 types) to 7in diagonal (mikromedia 7), with or without bezels, to suit a wide variety of microcontrollers including Microchip PIC, STMicro STM32, TI TIVA and NXP Kinetis. Devices include capacitive touchscreen functionality and DSP-powered, embedded sound CODEC IC.

The MIPI Alliance has appointed Sanjiv Desai of Intel Corporation as chair of the MIPI Alliance Board of directors. Desai, who had been vice chair since 2013, assumed the role from longtime chair Joel Huloux of STMicroelectronics, who has announced his forthcoming retirement. In conjunction with this transition, board member Rick Wietfeldt, Qualcomm Incorporated, was appointed vice chair. In addition, Peter Lefkin was promoted to MIPI Alliance executive director and will continue to serve as board secretary. Hezi Saar of Synopsys Inc. remains as board treasurer, a role in which he has served since 2016.

(Image: MIPI Alliance)

Secure data management solutions firm StorCentric has announced general availability (GA) launch of the Nexsan Unity NV10000, an enterprise-class NVMe all-Flash platform. The support of File (NFS, SMB), Block (iSCSI, FC) and Object (S3) data storage protocols within one unified platform enables consolidation and supports a broad range of applications. Ideal applications include big data, analytics, backup and streaming, and connection to numerous public clouds – including Amazon S3, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, allowing organizations to move data as needed for tiered storage and optimizing hybrid cloud infrastructures.

(Image: Infrafon)

Infrafon is using Sequans Communications’ Monarch cellular IoT technology to connect its Infrafon CC1 Smart Badge. The CC1 is a computerized name tag weighing 50g with smartphone functions fully controlled in the cloud over the air and worn as a wearable to identify wearers through its e-paper display; it can contain a variety of information, including personalized credentials, appointment details, healthcare data, geofencing parameters, and NFC credentials. Sequans’ Monarch 2 GM02S LTE-M/NB-IoT module provides the cellular IoT connectivity that enables the Infrafon Smart Badge to remain always connected via the reliable LTE-M cellular network.

Andes Technology is introducing its AndeSight IDE v5.1 to simplify software development for RISC-V heterogeneous multiprocessor and AI, including its Andes RISC-V superscalar multicore A(X)45MP and Andes RISC-V vector processor NX27V. To support OS with SMP (symmetric multiprocessing), Andes offers the first RISC-V port for SMP Zephyr RTOS and Zephyr’s driver subsystem, verified on its RISC-V multicore platform. As to AMP (asymmetric multiprocessing) demands, AndeSight integrates OpenAMP which provides communication infrastructure between heterogeneous systems and enables AMP applications to leverage parallelism offered by multiprocessor systems.

IAR Systems has announced the latest version of its graphical modeling and code generation solution IAR Visual State. The new version introduces cross-platform host support that allows IAR Visual State to run on either Linux or Windows. With IAR Visual State, developers can graphically develop Java and C# applications in the same environment as C/C++ applications, reducing the risk of accidentally creating differences in functions as well as simplifying maintenance when developing systems containing both embedded and mobile or desktop applications.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Skype

Pocket



Telegram

