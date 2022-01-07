embedded news: software-defined vehicles, open lidar, biowearables - Embedded.com

In recent years the key trends at CES have been driven by advances in sensors, connectivity and intelligence. Well, that trend continues, particularly emphasized this year at CES 2022 in the keynote talk from Robert Ford, chairman and CEO of healthcare company Abbott, as he launched Lingo, the company’s new consumer biowearables product category. The devices are based on sensor technology designed to track key signals in the body such as glucose, ketones and lactate, and in future track other parameter such as alcohol levels.

Robert Ford presenting a keynote at CES 2022.

He said, “It’s science that you will be able to access any time so you can understand what your body is telling you and what it needs. Our vision is that Lingo will go far beyond today’s wearables for consumers to help you proactively manage your health, nutrition and athletic performance.”

While we weren’t at CES, there was certainly a lot of opportunity to watch many of the talks and get briefings from companies. I even got a taste of the virtual networking experience provided by Mingle, a feature provided by Web Summit, who said they provided the digital platform for CES this year. I was certainly impressed by Mingle, which aimed to recreate the serendipitous connections that you might make by bumping into people on the show floor.

This week, a majority of the news items below and on the website come directly from CES, and there’ll be more in-depth coverage of some of the conversations we had in weeks to come. In particular, check out my article on software-defined vehicles driving next-generation connected EV development, plus a new open lidar API that aims to accelerate software-defined lidar adoption.

News & Products

Infineon Technologies and Deeyook, a location-as-a-service (LaaS) startup, have jointly developed a low power Wi-Fi chipset for enabling precise location, fusing Deeyook’s ultra-precise, innovative algorithms into Infineon’s low power AIROC Wi-Fi portfolio to enable an accurate, passive, ubiquitous, and efficient location solution. Deeyook’s firmware measures angles of wireless transmissions, a first for wireless tracking technology, giving a location within 10cm/4in, passively exploiting the install base of 1.7 billion wireless access points worldwide.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation announced its Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGAs and AI-optimized software solutions power Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad X1 portfolio launched at CES 2022. Enabled by a combination of Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGAs and the Lattice sensAI solution stack, it includes access to the Glance by Mirametrix attention-sensing software application layer technology enabling added functionality for security and privacy for a new generation of natural human-computer interaction innovations.

Movandi announced a partnership with South Korea headquartered Doosan Group to design and manufacture smart repeater modules based on Movandi’s BeamXR technology, and deliver O-RAN RU radio units, small cells, mobile devices to global providers of 5G mmWave network repeater equipment including wireless solutions supplier FRTek (Fiber Radio Technologies). Movandi recently announced new features for its BeamXR-powered smart repeaters including expanded mmWave spectrum up to 60 GHz, sub-6 GHz RF modules, new mesh indoor and outdoor software with cloud intelligence, and outdoor solar-powered smart repeater support to reduce 5G deployment costs.

(Image: Mitsubishi Electric)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation is expanding its organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuit (OLED DDIC) lineup with a new next-generation OLED DDIC for automotive displays. Based on a 40nm process technology, it is designed for center stack displays and instrument cluster displays. The company plans to supply the new product to premium European car manufacturers in the first half of 2023.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced its HealthCam scanning technology, currently undergoing regulatory review, that performs touchless, line-of-sight monitoring of vital signs. It uses a combination of facial recognition and thermal detection technologies to monitor vitals such as heart rate, blood oxygen level, body temperature and more, as well as other emergencies such as choking, sudden falls or collapsing, abnormal breathing, elder abuse and more. The initial product roadmap includes residential and commercial versions of HealthCam.

Kyocera SLD Laser (KSLD) said it achieved a world record LiFi data rate of 90 Gbps, a rate 100 times faster than 5G. Its DataLight LiFi innovation utilizes dual-emission visible and infrared LaserLight sources, enabling customers to commercialize intelligent illumination systems including functionality of spatially dynamic lighting, night vision illumination, accurate sensing, 3D lidar, and optical power transmission. DataLight engines can be configured for customer specific applications and can be performance optimized using AI and ML.

(Image: Phiar Technologies)

Phiar Technologies and Qualcomm Technologies announced the companies’ work to transfigure how people navigate, interact, and experience the world through vehicles. Phiar will bring its computer vision-based spatial artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to Snapdragon automotive cockpit platforms to support intelligent AR heads-up display (HUD) navigation and situational awareness for next-generation automotive in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) environments.

Arbe Robotics has introduced free space mapping to its imaging radar perception stack, with an algorithm that identifies drivable sections in the environment surrounding the vehicle, while aggregating a map of the environment, and localizing the vehicle within this map. The new feature senses the unobstructed space in the environment around the vehicle to enable representation of drivable space, analyzing ultra high-resolution data in all dimensions from all the targets in the field of view.

