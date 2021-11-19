embedded news week: FPGA launches, poor IoT vulnerability disclosure - Embedded.com

A roundup of this week’s embedded news includes two new FPGA announcements, one for entry level and the other for HPC, plus a look at how the IoT industry is doing on vulnerability disclosure, the latest on Nvidia and Arm, plus news of products, funding, people and events.

It seems FPGAs have been front and foremost in the embedded world this week. We have two stories at two ends of the scale – one from Xilinx at the high-end, announced to coincide with the SC21 supercomputing conference, addressing massive data center workloads and supporting clustering; and another from Renesas with its entry into the FPGA market with a sub-5000 logic gate low-cost, low power FPGA family for volume consumer and IoT markets.

I also looked into the latest report from the IoT Security Foundation, which is not good reading material for consumer IoT device security: it said that despite small year-on-year improvements, progress on vulnerability disclosure for consumer IoT security is unacceptably low.

Elsewhere, I look at the latest development on the proposed Nvidia acquisition of Arm, digging into the 122-page report from the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority.

Among new articles, we look at Protecting your embedded software against memory corruption, how Software quality demands both static code analysis and dynamic testing, and Synopsys talks about Advanced verification: unlocking the door to a new era of AI chips.

News & Products

The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) and Infineon Technologies announced that Infineon will be joining the Alliance’s board of directors as a promoter member, represented by Skip Ashton, a longtime champion of standards in IoT, having served in leadership roles with the Zigbee Alliance and Thread Group. Infineon said it has already made a positive impact since joining CSA in 2020, lending its expertise to key working groups including Matter, Zigbee, and access control. It has has taken a particularly active part in Matter, the new common language for the smart home backed by over 200 global companies. Infineon’s broad portfolio of Matter-ready solutions includes AIROC Wi-Fi and PSoC 6 MCUs, AIROC Bluetooth and coming soon, AIROC Bluetooth LE & 802.15.4.

Siemens Digital Industries Software has introduced system NVH prediction, a new Simcenter software application that brings a digital twin approach to accurately and easily predict the interior and exterior noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) performance of a vehicle before a physical prototype is available for any type of vehicle: hybrid, fully electric or internal combustion engine (ICE). This new Simcenter application helps engineers front load full vehicle NVH analysis and detect potential component NVH performance issues earlier by using measured and simulated component models to build a virtual prototype assembly. Simcenter is part of Xcelerator, Siemens’ integrated portfolio of software, services and application development platform.

Quanergy Systems, a provider of solid-state lidar sensors and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT, has launched its new M1 Edge 2D lidar sensors paired with Quanergy’s QORTEX Aware perception software. The M1 Edge is an integrated software and hardware solution designed to automatically collect, analyze, and interpret lidar point cloud data for a wide variety of industrial applications without additional programming. The solution provides accurate sensing capabilities up to 200 meters, broad 360° coverage, and an angular resolution of 0.033° for best-in-class measurement. Integrated on-board smart perception software monitors user-defined detection zones and triggers an alarm on the sensor’s digital output if there is any activity within the zones.

DIGISTOR, a provider of secure data at rest (DAR) storage solutions, launched its commercial-class PCIe Gen 4 NVM Express (NVMe) SSDs, which it said deliver the industry’s fastest SSD performance for demanding applications, including AI, video editing, visualization, and scientific and engineering modeling and analysis. Available in the M.2 NVMe form factor and offering a capacity ranging from 500GB to 4TB, the new SSDs are ideal for devices such as laptops, desktops, workstations, and purpose-built systems. In addition, they use the latest in PCIe Gen 4 controller technology making them 2x faster than their PCIe Gen 3 equivalent drives.

People and Funding

Ultraleap, a hand-tracking and mid-air haptics interface technology company,has raised $82 million, to enable it to further develop and commercialize its technologies for existing and next generation computing platforms. CEO Tom Carter said, “It has always been our mission to remove boundaries between physical and digital worlds. The pandemic has accelerated the rise of the [metaverse] term as more people now understand the power of enhancing the physical world with digital elements. Our aim is to accelerate the transition to the primary interface – your hands – because there are no physical controllers, buttons or touchscreens in anyone’s vision of the metaverse.”

Lattice Semiconductor has acquired Montreal, Canada based AI/computer vision software company Mirametrix for US$66.9 million in cash. Mirametrix has developed advanced attention sensing technology (face, eye, gaze, object), and works with prestigious global brands to enable novel user experiences in consumer electronics and automotive. Lattice Semiconductor said providing easy-to-use application-specific software solution stacks is a key part of its strategy. Adding Mirametrix’s AI and computer vision software to its existing solution stack portfolio will make it easier for Lattice’s customers to quickly add more intelligence to their applications.

Naren Prasad

NevadaNano, a developer of gas detection sensor technology, said Naren Prasad has joined as chief product architect and delivery officer to guide its hardware enabled SaaS products to reduce methane emissions. With nearly 30 years in software development including in advanced metering infrastructure and IoT, Prasad has held leadership roles for companies such as Landis+Gyr, eMeter Corporation (now part of Siemens), and CellNet Data Systems (acquired by Schlumberger). He holds a patent for message-bus-based advanced meter information system with applications for cleaning, estimating and validating meter data.

Events

The 58th DAC (Design Automation Conference) is takes place both physically in San Francisco and virtually between 5-10 December 2021. Keynote speakers include Jeff Dean of Google Research and Google Health, Bill Dally of Nvidia, and Missy Cummings of Duke University. For the first, DAC attendees will also have access to SEMICON West and the RISC-V Summit. Details here.

The Things Conference is the world’s largest LoRaWAN conference, bringing together a wealth of knowledge related to LoRaWAN through keynotes, interactive workshops and live demonstrations showcasing the latest in LoRaWAN. It’s a hybrid conference, with the in-person event happening on 27-28 January 2022 in Amsterdam.

