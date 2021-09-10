embedded news week: September kicks off event season - Embedded.com

A roundup of some of the embedded news we’ve seen this week, covering products, funding, events and people news.

In days gone past, September kicked off events season, and there are now a number of in-person events adding to the virtual ones, as you’ll see below, especially with several AI events and DAC in San Francisco opening up for registration.

This week,Xilinx, opened its two-week Xilinx Adapt 2021 event, with a number of announcements include the latest Versal space and defense-grade devices, a new Microsoft database analytics service powered by Alveo accelerator cards, a software development kit (SDK) for live video transcoding, the Kria robotics stack, a new Vitis library for medical ultrasound, and the new Zynq RFSoC DFE shipping in production volume to radio customers worldwide.

The free, six-day event this week featured three days of content targeting software and hardware developers. The final three days next week will focus on the company’s broad end market segments, with dedicated sessions covering aerospace and defense, automotive, data center, industrial, healthcare, and wired and wireless businesses.

Product news

Panasonic PAN9028

Panasonic Industry introduced the PAN9028, a dual band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi radio module with integrated Bluetooth BR/EDR/Low Energy wireless functionality, based on the NXP Semiconductors 88W8987 wireless chipset. The company said it meets the needs of almost any application requiring designers to resort to efficient solutions that enable quicker prototyping, shortened certification processes – and a reasonable bill-of-materials. Tx power calibration data, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth system parameters for CE RED, FCC and ISED regions are pre-stored on the module’s one-time-programmable memory during production, which means that only one part number is needed for the three different regions.

STMicroelectronics announced mass-market availability of its ST4SIM, eSIM (embedded SIM) ICs for machine-to-machine (M2M) applications through e-distribution. ST’s industrial eSIMs provide all the services needed to connect IoT devices to cellular networks. Remote management of the SIM profile in accordance with the GSMA specification means these eSIMs let customers change the connectivity provider without having access to the device. Activation and deployment can be arranged for customers through device-onboarding and service-provisioning platforms provided by ST Authorized Partner Truphone. Using ST’s B-L462E-CELL1 discovery kit powered by the ST4SIM, users can also test and evaluate product features pre-integrated in a complete ecosystem.

Renesas has expanded Lab on the Cloud, its cloud-connected lab, to simplify configuration and testing and speed time to market. New advanced GUI features and new design parameters create a more engaging and ergonomic user experience and offer designers greater configuration flexibility. Customers can remotely access, configure, test, monitor, and measure Renesas solutions instantly 24/7 in a full-fledged, cloud-connected lab. The physical lab is accessed through a convenient PC-based GUI that instantly enables users to immediately begin configuring and testing designs without requiring a physical board in hand. The company also introduced 14 popular evaluation boards to cloud-connected lab, bringing the total number of different boards to 23.

Taiwan-based embedded AIoT design firm Vecow introduced the latest in its edge AI computing portfolio, the EIC-1000. The brand-new system is based on the Rockchip RK3399 SoC to bring high-performance, scalability and visual functionality for industry deployments to rapidly implement AIoT applications including digital signage, factory automation, smart retail, and AIoT/industry 4.0. The EIC-1000 is powered by dual-core Cortex-A72 and quad-core Cortex-A53 processor and runs on an Arm Mali-T860MP4 GPU. For increased storage capabilities, EIC-1000 offers 2GB DDR3 SDRAM, 32GB eMMC and 1 external micro SD and supports digital display at up to 4K resolution; and it supports Android and Linux operating systems.

The Innophase development kit.

Crypto Quantique has received confirmation from independent security experts, Riscure, that its QDID quantum-driven semiconductor IP is PSA Certified Level 2 Ready. Crypto Quantique’s semiconductor hardware IP (QDID) is a dedicated physical unclonable function (PUF) used in standard CMOS processes. It supports a full PSA-RoT supplied by chip vendors by exploiting the femto-currents caused by random quantum tunnelling of electrons through the oxide layer of chips to generate random numbers, or seeds. The seeds are then used to produce, unique, uncorrelated and unclonable identities and cryptographic keys on demand.

InnoPhase announced availability of a qualified Amazon Web Services (AWS) internet of things (IoT) core solution for ultra-low power Wi-Fi cloud connectivity; and it unveiled a demonstration smart home skill for Amazon Alexa targeted at home automation product designs. The solutions utilize the Talaria TWO multiprotocol wireless modules, offering low power Wi-Fi and BLE5 for provisioning and diagnostics. The platform combines wireless connectivity, an integrated microcontroller and advanced security elements for edge-of-network IoT devices that require low power consumption and a direct-to-cloud connection such as smart locks, doorbells, security sensors, leak detection sensors, and others.

People

Rupert Baines

The guru of embedded systems marketing is back, with several successful exits behind him, turning his hand now to Codasip. Rupert Baines, previously chief executive officer for UltraSoC which was acquired by Siemens, was this week announced as the chief marketing officer and member of the management supervisory board of Codasip. Baines said, “Codasip has very strong technology and very good customer traction but has not been as well-known as it deserves. From marketing perspective, this is a great opportunity and an exciting challenge that I can’t wait to meet.”

Funding, emerging startups

Ventana Micro Systems, a RISC-V startup headquartered in Cupertino, CA, emerged from stealth announcing $38 million in funding and revealing details of its multi-core system-on-chip (SoC) chiplet targeting data center compute.

Aviva Links announced a $26.5 million Series A funding round led by Sehat Sutardja and Weili Dai (founders of Marvell Technology Group) and other prominent semiconductor industry investors, bringing the total amount raised to over $33 million. The new cash will help speed product development for moving multi-gigabits of data in next-generation autonomous vehicles.

Alif Semiconductor also emerged from stealth with a family of scalable fusion processors integrating MPU, MCU, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) plus cellular connectivity and security in a single device to address the AI-enabled internet of things (IoT) market.

Events

The AI Hardware Summit takes place next week, 13-16 September 2021, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA, with a speaker line up including Aart de Geus of Synopsys, Gajinder Panesar of Siemens, and David Patterson of Google. Details here.

The Arc Processor Virtual Summit is on 21-22 September 2021, where the keynotes include Song Han, assistant professor at MIT’s EECS, who will talk about TinyML and efficient deep learning. Details are here.

The 58th DAC (Design Automation Conference) has announced it is open for registration. The event is taking place both physically in San Francisco and virtually between 5-10 December 2021. Keynote speakers include Jeff Dean of Google Research and Google Health, Bill Dally of Nvidia, and Missy Cummings of Duke University. For the first, DAC attendees will also have access to SEMICON West and the RISC-V Summit.

The EE Times AI Everywhere Forum will have three tracks covering AI in the data center, AI at the edge and AI in the device, with keynotes from Ron Martino of NXP Semiconductors, Zach Shelby of Edge Impulse, and Mukesh Khare at IBM Research. Join the conference and panel discussions on 28-29 September 2021.

