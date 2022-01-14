embedded news: Wi-Fi 6E, quantum IoT security, and 6G - Embedded.com

In this week’s embedded news below, we cover IoT and cybersecurity to biocompatible semiconductors, safety critical railway signaling, battery management, network intelligence, as well as various sensors and modules.

On the web site, we look at Wi-Fi 6 release 2 with its addition of multi-user MIMO, capacity and power efficiency, as well as some new Wi-Fi 6E products; and the new PCIe 6.0 specification which doubles data rate to 64 GT/s for data-intensive connectivity. There’s also a look at FIDO device onboarding, an automated onboarding protocol for IoT devices.

New articles include time of flight system design looking at depth sensing architecture, the need to address digital baseband to unlock THz communications for 6G, five steps to getting your legacy systems online with IoT, what a system architect is in SoC design, and a look at how the unpredictability of quantum is key to IoT security.

News & Products

Cardea Bio Inc., a mass producer of biocompatible semiconductors, said it is collaborating with Siemens Healthineers‘ Center for Innovation in Diagnostics (CID) to assess feasibility of developing real-time biosensor applications using Cardea’s BPU (biosignal processing unit) platform. Technical teams from Siemens Healthineers and Cardea will work side-by-side optimizing and testing the capabilities of a next generation SARS-CoV-2 immunoassay. This includes transferring hardware, software, wetware and know-how to Siemens Healthineers facilities for their hands-on use and experimentation with Cardea’s BPU™ Platform. If successful, Siemens Healthineers and Cardea have ambitions to potentially expand their collaboration to other areas.

AdaCore said that ENYSE, part of the ACS group, has selected its GNAT Pro development environment to develop its new safety-critical railway signaling solutions. ENYSE will use the tool, and the Ada programming language to build the radio block centre (RBC), a microprocessor-based system. The RBC generates and transmits signals to trains, providing them with permission to move through particular sections of track. It needs to meet the highest Safety Integrity Level (SIL 4), under EN 50128:2011, as well as the functional requirements of the European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS), the pan-European train control and command system. ENYSE is now developing a proof-of-concept demonstrator of its RBC.

3D perception technology company, Light, is using the Cadence Tensilica Vision Q7 DSP in its Clarity depth perception platform, which provides long-range, high-resolution depth perception using industry-standard cameras benefiting advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Light’s solution enables machines to see better than humans by using two or more cameras, novel calibration and unique signal processing to provide good depth quality across the camera’s field of view. It said integrating Tensilica’s DSP enables up to 10X faster processing of measured depth compared to a quad-core CPU, improving real-time accuracy and reliability.

Semtech Corporation announced a joint initiative with Lacuna Space to further increase coverage and resilience of LoRaWAN connectivity. “We now have trials and demonstrations underway in many countries and regions that were previously thought to be inaccessible to IoT. With this collaboration, we expect to begin commercial services within the first half of 2022,” said Rob Spurrett, CEO at Lacuna Space. The collaboration is built on long range frequency hopping spread spectrum (LR-FHSS), the latest addition to the LoRaWAN standard, taking up less room on the network.

Battery management semiconductor vendor, Dukosi, has partnered with GlobalFoundries (GF) to produce chips for electric vehicles. Dukosi’s BMS chipset enables suppliers to re-architect batteries in EVs, removing over 95% of the cables currently required to monitor temperature, state of health, and state of charge in battery packs. The GF partnership will support manufacturing of production-grade silicon, including AECQ100 automotive grade. It will use GF’s Auto Pro Solution, a platform of automotive technology features, controls, and services to ensure quality and reliability of the silicon for the automotive industry.

The International Society of Automation (ISA) and the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance (ISAGCA) have released a new white paper, “Implementing an Industrial Cybersecurity Program for Your Enterprise.” ISA/IEC 62443 provides powerful tools to reduce the risk of financial, reputational, human, and environmental impact from cyber-attacks on industrial automation and control systems (IACS). Contributing author Gary Rathwell said, “Creating an IACS cybersecurity program is approachable, and companies should be working with their vendors and partners to build such a program. This paper gives a foundation for building a program, and there is no time to waste for companies and organizations looking for protection from, and mitigation of, cyber incidents.”

Partner content: IoT device manufacturer survey

Timesys is conducting an industry-wide, global survey to better understand where IoT device manufacturers are on their cybersecurity journey. The survey, which should take less than 5 minutes to complete, includes driving factors for security, security processes being implemented, specific technologies being used, and security challenges being faced. Timesys emphasizes individual answers will remain completely anonymous and strictly confidential. It is open to all individuals, regardless of location. All participants will get early access to the survey results, and 5 participants will randomly be selected to receive a USD$50 Visa gift card. Survey closes February 1, 2022. Take the survey.

ETSI has completed Release 2 of its Experiential Networked Intelligence (ENI) specifications with the ETSI GS ENI 005 system architecture. This will provide better insight into network operations – allowing more effective closed-loop decision making and lifecycle management. Operators can leverage acquired data and apply AI algorithms to it, enabling much quicker response to changing situations and far greater agility. Services delivered across their networks can hence be rapidly adapted and resources available correctly assigned in accordance with subscribers’ requirements, or any other alterations in circumstances.

Allegro MicroSystems announced its new A33230 sine/cosine 3D Hall-effect position sensor IC, which it said is the smallest currently available in the market. The A33230 contains two discrete analog signal paths for superior high-speed performance, and the tiny SOT23-W package size makes it ideal for situations where PCB space is at a premium. The IC can also be used as an angle sensor, provided the system includes an electronic control unit (ECU) capable of performing CORDIC calculations on the two outputs. It comes pre-programmed to measure angle in any plane (XY, XZ, or YZ) while providing independent sine and cosine outputs.

Embedded vision company e-con Systems has added the See3CAM_CU135M, a 13MP monochrome USB 3.1 Gen 1 camera, to its portfolio, based on the 1/3.2-inch AR1335 monochrome CMOS image sensor from onsemi with advanced 1.1µm pixel BSI technology. The 4K monochrome camera streams video data in full HD @ 60 fps & 4K @ 30 fps with output formats of Y8 and Y16. It also has an S-mount lens holder which allows customers to choose and use their own optics. This camera comes with auto exposure feature allowing it to easily adjust to changing lighting conditions.

Embedded systems and display solutions provider, Review Display Systems (RDS) now has the new Kontron COM computer-on-module, the industrial specification COMe-bEP7 featuring AMD EPYC embedded 3000 SoC processors. Suitable for a range of high-performance server applications, the module offers scalable performance with up to sixteen processor cores. Four optional SODIMM sockets provide up to 128GB DDR4 RAM of memory. Networking capabilities and connectivity are ably supported with four 10Gb Ethernet interfaces and up to 32 PCIe Gen 3 lanes. Two SATA ports are provided, with the option to integrate an onboard NVMe if required.

Luner, an IoT connectivity provider, has launched its ‘Ultimate IoT SIM’, a flat rate product providing developers and SMEs with a rapid and flexible solution for connecting their IoT projects. Its IoT SIM provides customers with 500MB of data over a usage period of 5 years for a flat rate payment of either £10, €12.50, or $15. It offers multi-network coverage from more than 130 network providers across Europe, which will automatically switch to the strongest signal, ensuring connectivity at all times. Users can also access a full API suite, enabling them to integrate the service directly into their application layer or software.

People

Ambiq has appointed Mark Voll as chief financial officer. Voll has led a number of IPOs, such as Aquantia in 2017 (which he later managed the sale to Marvell Semiconductor in 2019), Montage Technology in 2013, and of Techwell, Inc. in 2006. “It’s my absolute pleasure to announce that Mark has joined Ambiq as our very first Chief Financial Officer,” said Fumihide Esaka, chairman and chief executive officer at Ambiq. “His expertise will catapult Ambiq to the next chapter of our ‘endpoint intelligence’ journey.” That next chapter looks like an IPO, no doubt.

Events

The Things Conference Embedded 2022 (online), Friday 28 Jan 2022: a day dedicated to firmware and hardware development for LoRaWAN devices.

Design Automation Conference (DAC) announced preliminary numbers for its hybrid conference held last month in San Francisco. It said 2,256 badges were picked up at the live event at the venue, with total registrations of 3,521. DAC returns to San Francisco on 10-14 July 2022, co-located with SEMICON West. The engineering tracks call for contributions is now open. The final program will be available and advance registration will open early April 2022.

